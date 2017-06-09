6 Bad Morning Beauty Habits That Can Ruin Your Day

Let’s be real: Getting up in the morning can be a total bummer. All of us who aren’t morning people are always looking for ways to cut corners in our beauty routines when we rise, but bad morning habits can ruin your whole day.

Look, we get it. It’s early, you’re groggy, and who really wants to leave a comfy bed? No one. All of this aside, though, when your morning is off to a good start, it typically means your day will follow suit. Below are a few morning beauty habits that you should quit immediately, for the sake of a good day every day.

Hitting the snooze button

Practically everyone is guilty of this, and some people will even purposely set their alarm earlier so they can hit snooze a few times. The problem here is that while it may seem like you’re getting more beauty sleep, you’re actually making yourself more tired, which translates into being less alert and productive later in the day. Any extra sleep you get while you’re waiting for the next alarm to go off is terrible quality, and waking yourself up mid-R.E.M. cycle makes for a groggier day. Instead, set your alarm for when you actually need to get up, and use an alarm sound that makes you happy and alert (instead of one that scares you into jolting out of bed).

Skipping moisturizer

Whether you’re rushing or you simply forget, skipping moisturizer in the morning makes dry, flaky skin more probable throughout the day. If you skip out on lotions or creams because you feel like they’re too heavy, switch to a gel formula that gives you a lighter coverage but is still packed with moisture.

Not starting with breakfast

Breakfast kickstarts your metabolism for the entire day, and when you bail on your first meal, you’re likely looking at binge eating and bad snacking for the rest of the day. You don’t need to make an entire spread for yourself with eggs, toast and fruit, but you should be starting your morning with something healthy for you. If you’re in a rush, grab a pack of trail mix or a yogurt to stow away in your purse until you get to where you need to be.

Putting makeup on in bad lighting

Lighting makes all the difference in the world. Applying blush, foundation or basically any cosmetic with a color (basically, anything), you need to be applying in a well-lit area, preferably by natural light. There are few things worse in this world than blush that makes you look like a china doll or a line of foundation around your skin. Turn on the lights, people.

Forgetting sunscreen

Yes, this applies year-round! Especially on days when the sun is strong, forgoing SPF has both short-term and long-term effects. No one wants sunburn, and even worse, no one wants any kind of sun damage that can potentially lead to skin cancer. If you can prevent damage now, why wouldn’t you?

Not taking time to get ready

You don’t need to spend an hour getting ready every day, but it’s hard to deny that you feel great if you feel great. Mornings when the alarm doesn’t go off or when you have an irregularly early day are one thing, but on your usual days, take at least 15 minutes to pamper yourself. Whether that means applying makeup, styling your hair, or meditating, take time for yourself in the morning so that you aren’t a crazy person by lunch time.

Originally published March 2014. Updated June 2017.