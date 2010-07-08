Morning Beauty: Get Your Work Face On In 6 Easy Steps

Lets be honest, making time in the morning for a full face of makeup is, well, unlikely. My morning routine consists of a shower, SPF, eyeliner and a granola bar as I run out the door. To streamline your routine but still manage to look presentable at work, we’ve gone to NARS make up artist Jenny Smith for her best morning beauty tips.

Step 1:



Apply a brightening serum on your face for a sheer glow you can also mix the serum with your foundation to save time, and give your skin a more natural glow.

Step 2:



Apply a concealer underneath your eyes and on your eyelids.

Step 3:



Swipe Pro-Prime primer along your eyelids so your shadow stays put all day long.

Step 4:



Using a push liner brush, apply shadow on your crease. Jenny is using Tzarine by NARS.

Step 5:



Apply a bright liner for day using a dry thin brush, you can also use a shadow to do so. Jenny is using NARS’ Daphne. Swipe mascara on the top and bottom lashes to finish off the eyes.

Step 6:



Balance out the color with a bit of lip gloss.

Now you’re all set to face the day!

All photos:Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster

Related: NARS Goes The Heiress Route, Taps Daphne Guinness For Fall 2010