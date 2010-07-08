StyleCaster
Share

Morning Beauty: Get Your Work Face On In 6 Easy Steps

What's hot
StyleCaster

Morning Beauty: Get Your Work Face On In 6 Easy Steps

Rachel Adler
by

Lets be honest, making time in the morning for a full face of makeup is, well, unlikely. My morning routine consists of a shower, SPF, eyeliner and a granola bar as I run out the door. To streamline your routine but still manage to look presentable at work, we’ve gone to NARS make up artist Jenny Smith for her best morning beauty tips.

Step 1:
95702 1279139193 Morning Beauty: Get Your Work Face On In 6 Easy Steps
Apply a brightening serum on your face for a sheer glow you can also mix the serum with your foundation to save time, and give your skin a more natural glow.

Step 2:
95703 1279139194 Morning Beauty: Get Your Work Face On In 6 Easy Steps
Apply a concealer underneath your eyes and on your eyelids.

Step 3:
95704 1279139194 Morning Beauty: Get Your Work Face On In 6 Easy Steps
Swipe Pro-Prime primer along your eyelids so your shadow stays put all day long.

Step 4:
95707 1279139197 Morning Beauty: Get Your Work Face On In 6 Easy Steps
Using a push liner brush, apply shadow on your crease. Jenny is using Tzarine by NARS.

Step 5:
95708 1279139198 Morning Beauty: Get Your Work Face On In 6 Easy Steps
Apply a bright liner for day using a dry thin brush, you can also use a shadow to do so. Jenny is using NARS’ Daphne. Swipe mascara on the top and bottom lashes to finish off the eyes.

Step 6:
95710 1279139200 Morning Beauty: Get Your Work Face On In 6 Easy Steps
Balance out the color with a bit of lip gloss.

Now you’re all set to face the day!

95711 1279140565 Morning Beauty: Get Your Work Face On In 6 Easy Steps

All photos:Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster

Related: NARS Goes The Heiress Route, Taps Daphne Guinness For Fall 2010

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share