Secret Beauty Ingredient: Moringa Oil

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Oil has become quite the beauty ingredient superhero, and while we’re excited about all of the uses of face, hair, and skin oil, it seems like a new kind of oil pops up every day. The latest is maringa oil, or oil from the maringa plant, which is used in the medical field to treat joint pain, high blood pressure, and all kinds of infections. When it comes to skin care, however, maringa oil is used as a germ-killer (wonderful for acne!), a treatment for dandruff (because of its moisturizing qualities), and to heal skin wounds, among other things.

We rounded up our favorite beauty products that include maringa oil so you can get in on the benefits. Take a look at our picks, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!

