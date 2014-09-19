Secret Beauty Ingredient: Moringa Oil

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Oil has become quite the beauty ingredient superhero, and while we’re excited about all of the uses of face, hair, and skin oil, it seems like a new kind of oil pops up every day. The latest is maringa oil, or oil from the maringa plant, which is used in the medical field to treat joint pain, high blood pressure, and all kinds of infections. When it comes to skin care, however, maringa oil is used as a germ-killer (wonderful for acne!), a treatment for dandruff (because of its moisturizing qualities), and to heal skin wounds, among other things.
We rounded up our favorite beauty products that include maringa oil so you can get in on the benefits. Take a look at our picks, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!
More From Beauty High:
5 Ways to Use Argan Oil in Your Beauty Routine
Secret Beauty Ingredient: Sesame Oil
Beauty and the Real Girl: Face Oil Can Work Wonders
Have you started using maringa oil yet?
Rejuvenate dry hair with this mega hydrating formula packed with both argan and maringa oil for the smoothest hair of your life.
(CHI Argan Oil Plus Maringa Oil Conditioner, $15, Drugstore.com)
Applying a hair oil from the mid-lengths through the ends is one of the best ways to rehydrate dull locks, and this option from Biolage is particularly moisturizing.
(Biolage by Matrix Exquisite Oil Protective Treatment, Moringa Oil, $19.98, Drugstore.com)
Detangle, restore, and soften your hair with the MIracle Moisture Shampoo from It's a 10.
(It's a 10 Miracle Moisture Shampoo, $7.05, Amazon.com)
When you're using a makeup remover wipe at the end of the night, you need to make sure it's really doing its job. These cleansing cloths form Ole Henriksen not only get rid of every trace of makeup, they also hydrate your skin with moringa oil. Win-win!
(Ole Henriksen Nurture Me Cleansing Cloths for Makeup Removal, $15, Sephora.com)
Whether your hair is thin from genetics or from damage, this hair growth treatment from Phyto contains ingredients to get you back to a healthy, lucious state.
(Phyto Phytospecific Phytotraxil Hair Growth Treatment, $70, Sephora.com)
Add a sunkissed color to your face with this natural looking, easy to apply bronzer from Smashbox.
(Smashbox Bronze Lights, $30, Sephora.com)
Use this beautifying oil all over your body for a smooth, hydrated glow. For a bonus use, take it in the shower to use it for shaving your legs!
(Moringa Beautifying Oil, TheBodyShopUSA.com)
We love just about every piece of Urban Decay makeup, but this SuperCurl mascara is our favorite. Super lush lashes that make an impact and a hydrating formula make for a killer product.
(Urban Decay SuperCurl Curling Mascara, $20, Sephora.com)