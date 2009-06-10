More Subtle Stubble

Bikini season is upon us, and with bikini season comes bikini line, uh, maintenance. Whether your preferred grooming method involves a razor and soap or a wax of the Sao Paulo way, the hair down there will eventually grow back. For most of us this means that we pay someone to forcibly rip hair from our most sensitive zones and then deal with the aftermath — ingrown hairs and painful inflammation. And guys think they have it bad.

The key to avoiding ingrowns is exfoliation. These three products do that and more to help keep your nether-region in the clear through summer.

Bliss Ingrown Eliminating Pads

Formulated with salicylic and glycolic acid to remove follicle-clogging dead skin, these pads are our favorite for post-wax maintenance. They’re powerful but don’t sting like similar products, and have lavender oil and witch hazel to soothe skin immediately after shaving and waxing.

Min New York Solution2 Rollerball

Solution2 has organic spearmint and (get this) liquid aspirin to act as an antiseptic and topical analgesic. Read: Roll this on post-hair removal and you’ll tighten pores, take care of redness, kill bacteria and numb pain. Smells yummy too.

Completely Bare Bikini Bump Blaster

A different take on single-use pads, these use mainly glycolic acid to exfoliate. We’re hooked on the Completely Bare’s Brazilian wax, so why wouldn’t we try their maintenance products?

Bliss Ingrown Eliminating Pads, $38 for 50, available at bliss.com

Min New York Solution2 Rollerball, $20, available at minnewyork.com

Completely Bare Bikini Bump Blaster, $32, available at completelybare.com