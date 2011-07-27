More Emma Watson For Lancome Pictures Released, Plus BTS!

Emma Watson may just be one of our favorite style chameleons, with her ability to grow up on screen in Harry Potter, yet still be so chic and composed basically all of the time. Watson has been working with Lancome as the new face of Tresor Midnight Rose, and we showed you back in May a brief sneak peek of the campaign (shot by Mario Testino) and well, now we finally have a bit more.

Opposite of French co-star Cryil Descours, Emma looks stunning as she apparently gets ready for her date night, and then there seems to be some magic up her hat (I mean, it’s floating…). We can’t wait to see the full video ad, and for the time being will sit and gush over that color of her lipsstick.

Watson also notes in this behind the scenes video below that the onscreen work with Cyril is “Like fate, it’s chance that brings the two of them together. There’s a ‘you never know what’s going to be around the corner’ kind of idea that we wanted to get across in the fragrance. That life is magical and full of surprise.”