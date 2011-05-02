Monoi: The Ingredient You Need, And The Products We Love

If you haven’t had the pleasure of trying a beauty product with Monoi in it, you need to. Not only does the oil smell like heaven, it does amazing things for both your skin and your hair.

Monoi is an oil native to Tahiti, that is the result of the native Tahitian gardenia macerating in refined coconut extract for 15 days, infusing the oil with nutrients and fragrance. We’ve rounded up our favorite Monoi products for to get your hands on below.

This body oil from NARS helps to create a glowing, natural look to your skin (while adding a touch of fragrance). (NARS Monoi Body Glow II, $59, sephora.com)

The deeply nourishing Monoi oil adds moisture back to your strands while also helping to protect it against future damage – and it smells AMAZING. (Monoi Repairing Hair Mask, $29, carolsdaughter.com)

Containing Monoi (of course) makes this bronzer lightly hydrating and non-comedogenic, two things that are much appreciated in the summertime. (Korres Monoi Oil Bronzing Powder, $28, korres.com)

This creamy body souffle smells of Monoi (a blend of tiare flowers and coconut oil, so, heaven) and is uber-nourishing. (Tahitian Monoi Body Souffle, $8.49, amazon.com)