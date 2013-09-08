Get the Cherry Stained Statement Lip from Monique Lhuillier

The chic, red carpet-ready mavens that flock to Monique Lhuillier and her gorgeous frocks each season will love the look created by MAC Cosmetics Lead Makeup Artist Val Garland, who was inspired by the collection’s layering of hot orange and strong fuchsia fabrics. She created an impactful red lip to pop among the fabric hues.

She created a minimal face using Mineralize Moisture SPF 15 Foundation paired with Studio Finish SPF 35 Concealer for a satin complexion with touches of Mixing Medium Shine along the cheekbones and strategically placed on the face to give it a dewy look. Eyes were kept clean and mascara-free, simply primed with the concealer and tapped with Prep + Prime Transparent Finishing Pressed Powder. Brows were brushed up and set with Brow Set in Clear.

The statement look was created with the forthcoming Huggable Lip Color in Cherry Glaze, a stain that goes on shiny but dries to a beautiful matte finish, topped with MAC Pigment in Basic Red for a red carpet lip that was the punctuation on a vibrant color statement for the Monique Lhuillier woman this spring. Val advises tapping the color into the center so the look remains soft and not too overdone, then tapping the pigment into the center so the edges remain soft and feminine.

Photos by Kristin Booker

More From Beauty High:

Get a Pop of Color on Your Lips From Prabal Gurung’s Spring NYFW Show

How to DIY Charlotte Ronson’s Polka Dot Manicure at Home

Nails at New York Fashion Week: The Best Manicures We’ve Seen