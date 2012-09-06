Monika Chiang Gives Us a Hair and Makeup Sneak Peek for NYFW

As we gear up for New York Fashion Week, we can’t help but wonder what designers will send down the runway when it comes to hair and makeup. Fall trends have been all about deep wines and loose, 70s waves, and spring is sure to swing trends the opposite way.
We got to stop by Monika Chiang’s offices to get a preview of the hair and makeup for her show during New York Fashion Week, and the looks had us swooning. The hair, styled by Leon Gorman for Cutler and Redken Salons, was teased, texturized, and then slicked back to keep the focus on the face. Makeup, done by Lancome National Makeup Artist Darais, focused on the eyelashes and added a hint of color to the lips and cheeks. The manicure, by Annamaria, was a Lancome coral with a metallic silver, coordinating flawlessly with the makeup look.
Flip through our step-by-step guide for everything you need to get the look from Monika Chiang at home. Side note: Not only does she design beyond lust-worthy clothing, but Monika was also wearing white after Labor Day, which makes her a favorite in our book.
Designer: Monika Chiang
Hair: Leon Gorman
Makeup: Darais
Manicurist: Annamaria
Model: Marni Golden
Photography: Augusta Falletta
Step 2: Once you come to the top section of hair, blow dry hair straight back with no part. Leon's Tip: Use Redken Rough Clay Matte Texturizer (sparingly) to keep hair in place and give it the desired texture.
Step 3: Beginning just behind the hairline, tease hair at the root with a fine-toothed comb. Continue until you reach your temple line.
Step 4: Flip over the hair that was just teased, and hover it over the rest of your hair. Directly under that section, form a small ponytail and secure with a clear elastic. This will help the hair to look sleek and slicked back.
Step 5: Release the hair straight back and down and brush the ends with a flat brush. Use hairpins to hold hair in place while it sets. After about 20 minutes, remove the pins and mess up the top of the hair just a pinch.
Step 3: Use Latte eyeshadow underneath the brow, on the inner corner of the eye by the tear duct, and the half of the lid closer to the nose. Don't sweep the color, but tap it. This will set and stick to the concealer, making the concealer permanent. Take the second eyeshadow, Waif, just across the center of the lid, adding warmth through the eye. Last, take Double Stranded shadow, which is ashy brown, and contour just a bit in the crease.
Step 4: Take a white kohl pencil and go just on the waterline. Darais' Tip: This only lasts about an hour, so carry it around in your purse just for when you need it, like before a taking a picture. Don't use a waterproof pencil for this, just use a kohl pencil. Your eyes will look wider and brighter.
Step 5: For lash separation and definition, use Lancome Hypnose Drama mascara. Darais' Tip: As we get older, our eyelid shrinks, so eyeliner takes away the real estate of our eyelid, making us look older. Instead, use only mascara to look younger. If you want to use eyeliner, use eyeliner underneath the top lashes.
Step 6: Using a clear adhesive, apply false lashes. Once they're on your eye, go back over the lashes with mascara, drawing "X"'s with your wand to separate each individual lash.
Step 7: Use a coral lipstick on the lips and blot your lips to blend. Taking your foundation brush, brush over the lips to matte and set your color with whatever excess foundation you have on the brush.
Step 8: Put clear gloss on top of your lips. Darais' Tip: Take a Q-Tip and fold it in half. Put clear gloss on your hand and dip the bent end of the Q-Tip into the gloss and apply to your lips. This way, you don't have to clean gloss off of a brush, and you can do this in a pinch.
The final hair and makeup look for Monika Chiang focuses on the eyelashes and has a pop of coral color.
(From left to right): Monika Chiang, Designer; Marni Golden, Editorial Producer at StyleCaster, Daraius, Lancome National Makeup Artist.