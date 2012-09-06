Monika Chiang Gives Us a Hair and Makeup Sneak Peek for NYFW

As we gear up for New York Fashion Week, we can’t help but wonder what designers will send down the runway when it comes to hair and makeup. Fall trends have been all about deep wines and loose, 70s waves, and spring is sure to swing trends the opposite way.

We got to stop by Monika Chiang’s offices to get a preview of the hair and makeup for her show during New York Fashion Week, and the looks had us swooning. The hair, styled by Leon Gorman for Cutler and Redken Salons, was teased, texturized, and then slicked back to keep the focus on the face. Makeup, done by Lancome National Makeup Artist Darais, focused on the eyelashes and added a hint of color to the lips and cheeks. The manicure, by Annamaria, was a Lancome coral with a metallic silver, coordinating flawlessly with the makeup look.

Flip through our step-by-step guide for everything you need to get the look from Monika Chiang at home. Side note: Not only does she design beyond lust-worthy clothing, but Monika was also wearing white after Labor Day, which makes her a favorite in our book.

Designer: Monika Chiang

Hair: Leon Gorman

Makeup: Darais

Manicurist: Annamaria

Model: Marni Golden

Photography: Augusta Falletta