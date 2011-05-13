Mom Who Gives Child Botox Investigated, Summer Gloss Guide

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Finally, the mother who gives Botox injections to her 8-year-old in order to stay competitive in the pageant world is under investigation by child protective services. What took them so long? (The Cut)

Diane Kruger never ceases to amaze us while taking on the braid trend. This one (in full 360 viewing pleasure) is perfectly disheveled and pinned. (Bellasugar)

For anyone thinking of trying out the trendy new auburn hue, Lively and Johansson’s stylists advise layering colors to get the look. (Elle.com)

If you have a habit of collecting a million different lip glosses, losing them, finding them, and then simply buying more just because, this summer gloss guide is for you. (Refinery29)