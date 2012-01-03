Mom Gives 7-Year-Old Daughter Lipo Voucher For Christmas

I don’t know about you, but when I was 7 years-old all I wanted was a “My Size Barbie” for Christmas, but I guessPoppy Burge already has a real size Barbie in her mom, Sarah Burge, so she asked for the next best thing – liposuction. Surprisingly enough, she got it.

Her mother, a boasted plastic surgery addict, gave her daughter a voucher for liposuction as a gift after she had already given her a boob job voucherfor her seventh birthday.

Burge has already been under fire for her extreme tactics, but she finds “nothing wrong” with what she is doing.

“She asks for surgery all the time. She wants to look good and lipo is one of those procedures that will always come in handy,” she said. Wait, she is SEVEN isn’t she?

“I see these vouchers as investing in her future – like saving money for her education.”

Burge alone has spent500,000 on plastic surgery and she seems to be instilling those same standards in her daughter.

Apparently the boob job voucher was a partof a 12,000 “exotic pamper party” that she planned to celebrate Poppy’s birthday.

What ever happened to pony rides and pin-the-tail on the donkey?

[Daily Mail]