Molton Brown Releases Anti-Aging Skin Care Line

Designed to significantly improve the skin’s health and aging process, Molton Brown’s Anti-Aging Skin Care and Body Care collection offers low maintenance and high performance products — that work.

The collection includes four daily steps to perfectly balance skin without any false claims. The line includes 13 products ranging in price from $42-$98, and includes a lip booster, an eye treatment, toner, cleansing gel and fluid and sunscreen. Each product was designed for individual skin types to target specific problems. Using potent plants and ingredients from around the world, each one has a specific purpose from kalahari melon to keep skin supple to pink toronja grapefruit to help lift old surface cells to polish skin.

In addition to the skin care collection, three products are formulated specifically for the body — a Polynesian Kopara anti-aging neck and décolletage cream, a hand cream, and a body cream.

Collection available now at moltonbrown.com.