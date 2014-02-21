Beauty Buzz: Molly Sims is a Redhead, Olympian’s Favorite Products, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Molly Sims went red — and now all we want to do is follow her lead. [Daily Makeover]

2. Here are nine beauty tips every Asian woman needs to know. [Huffington Post]

3. Dying to know which beauty products Olympians use? Here are Gretchen Bleiler’s favorites. [Allure]

4. Go behind the scenes of Miss Dior’s Blooming commercial with Natalie Portman. [ONTD]

5. If lip gloss is having a comeback, here’s how you need to wear it. [The Beauty Department]

Image via Jim Spellman/Getty Images