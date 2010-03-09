Moisturizing Oils: 5 Products That Put the “Oils are Evil” Debate to Rest

It’s time to put the “oils are evil” debate to rest. Despite what you may have heard, these slippery stars are actually amazing beauty aids. From hair treatments that turn straw-like strands into soft and shiny hair to skin hydrators that remove dirt and nourish dry skin, there are tons of great uses for these versatile slicksters and not one of them will leave you feeling like a grease-saturated fry cook. Check out our new favorites.

1. Shu Uemura White Recovery Brightening Cleansing Oil Advanced, $35, at shuuemura.com

From the undisputed oil masters comes this new addition to the brand’s classic cleansing oils. The revamped brightening version uses supercharged vitamin C to brighten while it removes dirt and oils.

2. Philip B Rejuvenating Oil, $30, at beauty.com

Revive lackluster locks with this nourishing hair treatment. It uses a potent blend of olive, jojoba, sesame, almond, peanut, and walnut oils to hydrate and protect dry hair, leaving your strands soft and manageable.



3. M.A.C Care Blends Essential Oils, $19.50, at nordstrom.com

This little vial is no one-hit wonder: It’s versatile enough to use on bare skin or to be mixed in with your favorite skin cream for a radiant, hydrating boost. It also has soothing aromatherapy benefits.

4. CND SolarOil, $10, at amazon.com

Don’t hide those ragged cuticles– treat them with this healing cure. It contains healing vitamin E and nourishing jojoba, sweet almond, and rice bran oil to get your nails back in tip top shape.



5. Tarte Celebutante Moisturizing Dry Oil Spray, $34, at tartecosmetics.com

Warm up your pasty winter skin with this red carpet-inspired dry oil spray. Just a spritz adds shimmering, champagne color to your skin and soothes and softens as it tints. The tropical coconut scent helps add to the faux-vacation vibe.

