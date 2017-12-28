15 Moisturizing Face Masks for Desert Dry Winter Skin

If there’s one thing our skin needs more of in the dead of winter, it’s an intense boost of hydration. From the moment we step into the cold air, our outer layers are fighting to keep warm and in the process, lose a lot of the natural moisture they already have. Luckily, we have face masks to pick up the slack when our skin is at its most vulnerable and the options are nearly endless.
From avocado-infused creams to hyaluronic acid gels, our favorite brands do not play when it comes to healing chapped skin and giving it the strength it needs to handle the winter elements. Ahead, we’ve gathered 15 that not only get the job done, but cater to different budgets as well.
Avene Soothing Moisture Mask
Safflower oil and thermal spring water are inside this creamy, non-setting hydration mask.
$26, at Avene
Blithe Soothing & Healing Green Tea Splash Mask
Splash this green tea-infused liquid onto your face in the shower to smooth the skin and reduce the appearance of blemishes.
$45, at Sephora
Clarins SOS Hydra Refreshing Hydration Mask
The Leaf of Life extract inside this face mask quenches dehydrated skin, while also diminishing the appearance of fine lines.
$34, at Clarins
Dr. Jart+ Water Fuse Hydro Sleep Mask
After applying your moisturizer, apply this mask to your face and sleep while it works to restore moisture to dry skin.
$48, at Sephora
First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Ginger & Turmeric Vitamin C Jelly Mask
Give your skin a boost of Vitamin C and some turmeric to reduce redness whenever you use this alcohol-free jelly mask.
$32, at First Aid Beauty
Girl Undiscovered Stumbled Across Paradise Mask
Made with 100% wild ingredients (Burmese thanaka, Balinese virgin coconut oil . and wild island kanuka honey), this all natural mask is an ideal hydrator for all skin types.
$45, at Girl Undiscovered
GLAMGLOW ThirstyMud Hydrating Treatment
This cult favorite mask provides a boost of hydration using the same renowned technologies used in all of the brand's "Mud" products.
$69, at GLAMGLOW
Karuna Hydrating+ Face Mask
Spend 20 minutes in this sheet mask to reveal visibly brighter and moisturized skin.
$28 (for 4-pack), at Karuna
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Overnight Hydrating Mask
This nighttime mask is infused with squalane, a sought after moisturizer that mimics the same naturally-occurring lipids found in our skin.
$35, at Kiehl's
NARS Aqua Gel Luminous Mask
Dermatologically-tested and made with natural botanicals, this advanced treatment mask contains the brand's Light Reflecting Complex that leaves skin glowier than ever.
$39, at NARS
Neutrogena Deep Clean Purifying 100% Hydrogel Mask
This drugstore gel mask is infused with shea, ensuring that you get next level hydration before you step out the door.
$2.99, at Neutrogena
No7 Beautiful Skin Hydration Mask
This creamy mask, made with cocoa butter and glycerin, will leave your skin feeling hydrated and baby soft.
$8.50, at Ulta
Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask
Avocado and apricot kernel oils are the magic ingredients that make this a healthy treat for skin that needs some serious nourishment.
$27, at Origins
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask
Enjoy the cooling sensation of this ultra-gentle gel, as it utilizes cucumber, papaya, chamomile and more to calm and soothe chapped skin.
$52, at Peter Thomas Roth
Sephora Collection Hydrating & Quenching Gel Mask
This five minute, hyaluronic acid-infused mask is just the splash of water your dry skin needs.
$20, at Sephora
