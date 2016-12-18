StyleCaster
Share

10 Hydrating Concealers That Won’t Sink Into Fine Lines

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Hydrating Concealers That Won’t Sink Into Fine Lines

by
10 Hydrating Concealers That Won’t Sink Into Fine Lines
10 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

The thing about concealers is they can either give you the flawless, blemish-less glow of a newborn cherub, or make you look like the Crypt Keeper after a weekend bender in the desert. Because unlike the junior-high version of you, who could slather on the heaviest, driest makeup without looking like a corpse, newly aging (sorry—maturing) you has a bunch of fine lines that need special treatment, namely in the form of hella hydration.

MORE: The 7 Best Retinols for Super Dry, Sensitive Skin

Sad fact: As soon as we enter our 20s, our cell turnover rate starts slowing down, resulting in drier, more-wrinkled skin. Fun, right? And sure, you can—and should—add a retinol to your nightly skin-care routine to help halt the decline (we love the Avene Retrinal .1 Intensive Cream for sensitive skin and Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream for all other skin types), prevention only goes so far. At some point, you’ve gotta accept your creases for what they are, and choose concealers that work with your skin, not against.

And that’s where hydrating, serum-based concealers come in. Formulas that contain fine-line plumpers, like hyaluronic acid, and intense hydrators, like glycerin, make lines look and feel a little less prominent, while also preventing the concealer from settling into creases. Basically, you can only benefit from using a hydrating concealer. So to get you started on your glow-y skin journey, we rounded up the ten best concealers for anyone over the age of omg-is-that-a-wrinkle?!

MORE: 9 Drugstore Foundations for Every Skin Type

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10
CoverGirl CG Smoothers Concealer
CoverGirl CG Smoothers Concealer

CoverGirl CG Smoothers Concealer, $7; at Ulta

Photo: CoverGirl
Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Corrector & Concealer
Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Corrector & Concealer

Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Corrector & Concealer, $40; at Bobbi Brown

Photo: Bobbi Brown
Maybelline Superstay Better Skin Concealer + Corrector
Maybelline Superstay Better Skin Concealer + Corrector

Maybelline Superstay Better Skin Concealer + Corrector, $9; at Maybelline

Photo: Maybelline
BareMinerals Bareskin Complete Coverage Serum Concealer
BareMinerals Bareskin Complete Coverage Serum Concealer

BareMinerals Bareskin Complete Coverage Serum Concealer, $21; at BareMinerals

Photo: BareMinerals
Sephora Collection Bright Future Gel Serum Concealer
Sephora Collection Bright Future Gel Serum Concealer

Sephora Collection Bright Future Gel Serum Concealer, $14; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Origins Plantscription Anti-Aging Concealer
Origins Plantscription Anti-Aging Concealer

Origins Plantscription Anti-Aging Concealer, $20; at Origins

Photo: Origins
Iman Cosmetics Corrective Concealer
Iman Cosmetics Corrective Concealer

Iman Cosmetics Corrective Concealer, $12; at Iman Cosmetics

Photo: Iman Cosmetics
Benefit Fakeup Hydrating Under-Eye Concealer
Benefit Fakeup Hydrating Under-Eye Concealer

Benefit Fakeup Hydrating Under-Eye Concealer, $24; at Benefit

Photo: Benefit
Anastasia Beverly Hills Concealer
Anastasia Beverly Hills Concealer

Anastasia Beverly Hills Concealer, $20; at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer, $24; at It Cosmetics

Photo: It Cosmetics

Next slideshow starts in 10s

23 Pairs of Party-Ready Shoes You'll Actually Be Able to Dance In

23 Pairs of Party-Ready Shoes You'll Actually Be Able to Dance In
  • CoverGirl CG Smoothers Concealer
  • Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Corrector & Concealer
  • Maybelline Superstay Better Skin Concealer + Corrector
  • BareMinerals Bareskin Complete Coverage Serum Concealer
  • Sephora Collection Bright Future Gel Serum Concealer
  • Origins Plantscription Anti-Aging Concealer
  • Iman Cosmetics Corrective Concealer
  • Benefit Fakeup Hydrating Under-Eye Concealer
  • Anastasia Beverly Hills Concealer
  • IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share