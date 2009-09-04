Moisturizers Matter: The Three Best at Every Price

It’s that time of year again when skin starts to need a little something extra. Humidity (thank god!) is finally subsiding and cooler weather means that a good moisturizer is essential to keep your skin hydrated. For those of you who spare no expense when it comes to skincare hit up the three B’s (Bergdorfs, Barneys, and Bendels) for products like La Mer’s Creme de la Mar, $135; Laura Mercier’s Flawless Skin Day Creme SPF 15, $95; and Kate Somerville’s Oil Free Moisturizer, $65… OR if you’re on a budget (who isn’t?) try these daily moisturizers at reasonable prices that will leave your skin feeling silky smooth all season long.
Clinique Jumbo Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion, $35, at sephora.com
Kiehls Ultra Facial Moisturizer SPF 15, $18.50, at kiehls.com
Neutrogena Healthy Defense Daily Moisturizer SPF 45, $12.99, at drugstore.com