9 Dermatologist-Recommended Face and Body Products for Itch Relief That Lasts

It’s truly survival season for our skin whenever temperatures drop. Besides the fact that it’s cold outside–an understatement on some days–we’re also shuffling in and out of buildings with artificial heat. Now our skin’s confused and reacting on the fly. More often than not, that leaves us scrambling for products, such as moisturizers for itchy skin, that cover a myriad of issues instead of just one. Because whether we like it or not, such inconsistent weather means we aren’t just shopping as if we’re just one skin type–now we’re living with all of them at once.

Now, according to the experts, dryness is what we’re combatting most. And when our skin has been depleted of both its natural and applied moisture from topical formulas, the by-products is incessant itching. We’ve already rundown a short list of tried-and-true moisturizers that we’ve actually used more than once, as well chemical exfoliants that make for a surprising cure. But what do the dermatologists actually say? Ahead, nine of them share the face and body products they’d prescribe to clients.

In addition to pricier options made with little-known technologies and ingredients are a few drugstore finds you’re already familiar with. If anything, let this serve as a reminder that you should be avoiding ash like the plague; your skin will thank you.

Aquaphor Ointment Body Spray

“Winter months are drier. The wind makes our face and lips chapped, and hands and feet very dry. And at home, the heater leaches moisture out of the air, making the whole surface of the skin rough, dry and flaky. My patients often complain that they are dry again an hour or two after they apply lotions and creams, so I recommend a healing ointment.

Ointment is more emollient (moisturizing) and stays around on the skin longer. Sometimes it can feel greasy, but if it is whipped or emulsified, it is easier to spread and breathable, so it doesn’t feel as greasy.” –Dr. Anna Guanche, board-certified dermatologist and celebrity beauty expert

Eucerin Dry Skin Replenishing Cream With 5% Urea

“For the face, I recommend Eucerin Dry Skin Replenishing Face Cream, because both urea and lactate (which it contains) micro-exfoliate the skin, removing dry flakes and both are also humectant, drawing moisture to the skin.” –Dr. Anna Guanche, board-certified dermatologist and celebrity beauty expert

Arbonne RE9 Advanced Night Repair Cream

“For someone with dry, sensitive skin, I like to keep moisturizing products as gentle and non-toxic as possible. Avoiding fragrance, and incorporating fatty acids such as ceramides and omega fatty acids is helpful. More emollient creams and certain oils are better than thin lotions that are often watery and tend to evaporate off the skin.

Arbonne RE9 Advanced Night Repair Cream is formulated with an ultra-hydrating blend of botanicals, plus collagen-supporting ingredients that replenish moisture and deliver essential nourishment to maximize the skin’s natural reparative cycle.” –Dr. Naissan O. Wesley, M.D., FACMS and Arbonne Scientific Advisor

HydroPeptide Nimni Cream

“To prevent and treat dry, dull winter skin, consider using a retinol-based cream. Retinoids help to increase skin turnover and minimize the appearance of pores, fine lines and wrinkle. HydroPeptide Nimni Cream is my dream cream– it goes to work while you sleep to turn on collagen production below the surface so you awake with plumper, radiant, more youthful-looking skin.”-Dr. Joyce Imahiyerobo-Ip, board-certified dermatologist

Dear by Renee Skin Renewal Serum

“Dear by Renée Skin Renewal Serum contains Bio-Placenta, which is a naturally derived growth factor inducing product. It’s a much smaller and much more sophisticated delivery system by using growth factors in order to implement change on a much deeper level. Clinical studies show that these 5 growth factors can diminish visible wrinkling by 46%, increase skin elasticity by 47%, and increase skin hydration by 64%.” – Dr. Dendy Engelman, board-certified dermatologist

Amarte Wonder Cream

“This is a very light, yet wonderfully hydrating treatment for winter. It absorbs quickly leaving moistness but no residue so it can be used at night and during the day under makeup. It is packed with brightening and rejuvenating ingredients including alpha-arbutin, 1% retinol, purified nano-sulfur and multiple natural Korean botanical extracts. It improves tone and texture effortlessly in a very light touch application that provides durable moisturization for even very dry skin.” – Dr. Craig Kraffert, Board Certified Dermatologist

Marmur Metamorphosis MMRepose Serum

“An all-in-one serum + moisturizer that drenches your skin in healthy goodness. The innovative gel texture of this water-based formula hydrates and seals in moisture. No sticky or slick feeling (there’s zero silicone!). Makes your skin dewy, plump, radiant, and happy.

Some of the unique ingredients include night blooming cucumber, a botanical extract that helps to regulate the skin’s natural circadian rhythm and repair skin cell damage, and an aromatherapy blend. Lavender, chamomile and sandalwood provide a proven calming effect. They’re also gentle on sensitive skin.” –Dr. Ellen Marmur, dermatologist and founder of Marmur Metamorphosis Skincare

Aveeno Cracked Skin Relief CICA Balm

“Great for dry, cracked feet and has dimethicone, which works to treat and prevent dry, rough, itchy skin.” –Shari Sperling, dermatologist and founder of Sperling Dermatology

Aquaphor

“Greasy and thick; very moisturizing. Perfect for babies for diaper area or kids with cuts/ scrapes, after skin biopsies or procedures, or for routine moisturizing.” –Shari Sperling, dermatologist and founder of Sperling Dermatology

Editor’s Pick: CeraVe Itch Relief Moisturizing Lotion

This body lotion includes two key ingredients. First, ceramides, also known as molecules that make up your skin’s barrier and help protect it against the elements. Second is pramoxine hydrochloride, which is just a fancy phrase for a topical anesthetic typically used to relieve itching. So you’re getting hydration and protection simultaneously; a win-win in our book.

