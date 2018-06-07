Modern-Day Celebrities Alongside Their Old-School Look-Alikes

It’s not hard to establish the familial ties between celebrity siblings like Beyoncé and Solange or Gigi and Bella Hadid. But what really piques our interest are the famous pairs that don’t share bloodlines, but somehow look as though they’re from the same gene pool. And when they are separated by entire generations … well, we just can’t stop staring.

Vintage Hollywood glamour makes for some of the best photography on its own, but combine it with modern-day doppelgängers, and we’re more than satisfied. If you’re a sucker for look-alike moments like us, take a look back at some of the most uncanny resemblances between stars of yesteryear (or stars of today in their younger years) alongside the A-listers making their mark today.

Sky Ferreira and Madonna

The 25-year-old singer and actress reminds us of the Madonna during her bleached-hair-dark-roots “Like a Virgin” phase.

Audrey Hepburn and Lily Collins

Whether or not the 29-year-old has bangs, she definitely shares the same facial features as the iconic “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” actress.

Carla Bruni and Bella Hadid

Both models share those same hard-to-miss sky-high cheekbones.

Dorothy Dandridge and Halle Berry

Berry’s uncanny resemblance (and superb acting skills) won her an award-winning role in a TV biopic about the “Carmen” actress back in 1999.

Helen Mirren and Jennifer Lawrence

These two look like long-lost sisters born in two different eras.

Donna Summer and Kelly Rowland

We’re just waiting for the Destiny’s Child singer to be cast in the biopic about this legendary disco-era songstress.

Nina Simone and Michaela Coel

We’re also holding on tight for a Nina Simone biopic starring the hilarious “Chewing Gum” star.

Raquel Welch and Minka Kelly

From the long brown hair to the big almond-shaped eyes, these actresses could definitely pass as sisters.

Sophia Loren and Sofia Vergara

They share the same name and apparently, the same face, too. We can barely tell them apart!

Tammi Terrell and Taraji P. Henson

The late Motown singer and “Empire” star look like long-lost twin sisters.