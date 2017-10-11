7 Models Who Have Their Own Beauty Lines

You’ll be hard pressed to come across a model without a side hustle. We’ve watched some of our favorite catwalkers experiment with everything from fashion to music, but beauty lines are more popular than ever.
After all, who better to tackle this secondary gig than someone who’s spent time behind and in front of the camera lens? More often than not, investing in products helmed by a model is the equivalent of discovering beauty secrets they picked up behind the runway.
Get familiar with seven of the most successful ones below.
Lindsay Ellingson’s Wander Beauty
The former Victoria Secret Angel has traveled the world and funneled everything she learned about makeup into Wander Beauty. That’s also why the line is designed for jetsetters with multitaskers like the On-The-Glow Bronzer & Illuminator.
Wander Beauty On-the-Glow Blush and Illuminator
Cindy Crawford’s Meaningful Beauty
The OG supermodel credits Meaningful Beauty for her seemingly ageless. She teamed up with French anti-aging specialist Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh to create the line that boosts natural collagen and elastin to turn back the clock.
Meaningful Beauty 5-Piece System
Miranda Kerr’s Kora Organics
The famous Aussie face launched Kora Organics to bring natural skin care to people everywhere, and to help them transform their skin and confidence. She and her team of researchers focus on key ingredients known for their efficacy, like noni extract, rosehip oil, green tea, and sea buckthorn oil.
Kora Organics Rose Quartz Luminizer
Iman’s Iman Cosmetics
The elegant supermodel launched Iman Cosmetics in 1994 to deliver makeup to a wide variety of skin tones, particularly for African American, Asian and Latina women. She’s been delivering impressive foundations and a full range of makeup ever since.
Iman Cosmetics Luxury Concealing Foundation
May Lindstrom’s May Lindstrom Skin
While modeling, May Lindstrom’s sensitive skin frequently fell victim to toxic makeup. So she started making her own skin care potions to soothe it, and eventually created May Lindstrom Skin, an all-natural collection dedicated to simple ingredients.
May Lindstrom Skin The Youth Dew Balancing Facial Serum
Josie Maran’s Josie Maran Cosmetics
Argan oil was the inspiration behind the actress and model’s healthy beauty line. Her favorite ingredient is sourced responsibly by women in Morocco, and Josie Maran Cosmetics is environmentally conscious, too.
Josie Maran Cosmetics Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter
Tyra Banks’s Tyra Beauty
It seems there isn’t much the model, producer, actress, author, TV personality and entrepreneur hasn’t done, so when Tyra Banks launched Tyra Beauty, we weren’t surprised. And she’s giving other women the chance to be entrepreneurs too, since it’s a direct sales beauty company.
Tyra Beauty 'Baby Got Matte' Liquid Lip Color Collection
