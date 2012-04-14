Models With Pink Hair: Inspiring Dye Jobs We Seriously Love

The pink hair trend is nothing new and although it has been around for a while now, we’re still mildly obsessed with the look. Luckily, we have some great sources of inspiration. Before the celebrities started requesting pink hair and before we started attempting to do it at home ourselves, these models were dying their locks this striking hue. From Charlotte Free’s statement tresses to Liu Wen’s pink wig, we love all of these…even if they were only for a short time (boo).

Just for fun, we’ve rounded up our favorite models rocking our fave hair color in the slideshow above. Take a look and let us know which model you think does pink best!