Models With Pink Hair: Inspiring Dye Jobs We Seriously Love

The pink hair trend is nothing new and although it has been around for a while now, we’re still mildly obsessed with the look. Luckily, we have some great sources of inspiration. Before the celebrities started requesting pink hair and before we started attempting to do it at home ourselves, these models were dying their locks this striking hue. From Charlotte Free’s statement tresses to Liu Wen’s pink wig, we love all of these…even if they were only for a short time (boo).
Just for fun, we’ve rounded up our favorite models rocking our fave hair color in the slideshow above. Take a look and let us know which model you think does pink best!
The original pink-haired beauty, Charlotte Free has been rocking this vibrant tone for a few years now in editorials, on the runway and beyond!
Dree Hemingway dyed her hair this opaque pink for a magazine editorial.
Elena Melink dyed her hair this season's most sought-after trend, going bleached blond with pink throughout.
Ginta Lapina looks exactly like the "blushing" drop-dead beauty that she is.
Jessica Stam proves that pink hair doesn't mean you can't be glamorous. (We're loving this tightly wound top knot!)
Liu Wen defied convention when she donned pink hair for a magazine editorial.
Short pink bob? Why not. If Natalia Vadianova can pull it off, so can you!