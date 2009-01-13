Models Only

I woke up this morning, exhausted from too many plane rides, and got myself to the early morning Physique 57 class. There’s something about exercising in the morning that gets my day going on the right foot- I’m just so proud of myself!

But this morning was a different story. As per usual I grabbed my weights and picked a place as far away from the mirror as possible. Then two models walked in and set up right next to me. Their skinniness, perfect skin, and annoying giggles were more than just a little distracting and discouraging. Now don’t get me wrong, I’m perfectly at peace with my prettiness, just this New Years I was asked if I was a model (a Brazilian model no less), but it was by a San Franciscan and he didn’t know any better. In New York we’ve got the real deal, and while I appreciate New York’s insistence on housing the best of the best, I don’t need to stand next to them in spandex at 7:30 am.

As I walked out of the most demoralizing class ever, I mused about the right place for these super-humans. In addition to Beginner, Intermediate, and Express, maybe there could be a Model-Only class. Any one else feel the same?