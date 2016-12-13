The Drugstore Beauty Products Models Swear by

For as long as I can remember, I have always had a weird fascination with pharmacies, and more specifically, their beauty sections. But the sheer amount of product can be incredibly overwhelming and even after years of practice, I still to this day cannot traipse down the beauty aisle at Duane Reade without my heart doubling in speed. As a result, I more often than not wind up with everything I don’t need, or nothing at all. It’s a problem that even Nikki at the checkout is aware of, due to my being a repeat offender.
So what’s a girl to do? When it comes to advice on specific beauty products for achieving voluminous waves or an ✨extraterrestrial glow✨, there are few sources I trust: among them, aliens and models. And since the former was unavailable for comment, we quizzed a few of our favorite faces in fashion to get the scoop. From cult-classics to under-the-radar steals, read on for their top picks to scoop up on your next (much quicker!) trip to Target.
"I love this dry shampoo because if your hair needs an extra quick boost it makes it thicker and gets rid of excess oil without making your hair look or feel powdery." —Devon Windsor
psssst! Instant Dry Shampoo, $5.79; at Walgreens
"I like this mascara because it's just as good as designer brands! It makes your lashes long and thick without clumping." —Devon Windsor
Maybelline Great Lash Waterproof Mascara, $3.99; at Target
"When traveling, I love these wipes because they're easy to travel with and don't leave your skin too dry or too oily. And it takes off waterproof makeup, as well." —Devon Windsor
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, $5.39; at Target
"This is one of my favorite hair brands. I love all their shampoo and especially this leave-in conditioner. All the lines are great for mixed hair." —Mélodie Monrose
SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Reparative Leave-In Conditioner, $10.99; at Target
"I really like this nail polish. The brush is rounded so it makes it easy to apply, it dries super fast, and lasts pretty long!" —Mélodie Monrose
Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Color, $4.09; at Target
"I like Skin Food if I’m flying, as it's super moisturizing." —Georgia Fowler
Weleda Skin Food, $9.89; at Target
“This rocks big time. It’s a really good product for when you need a lift the next day or for an evening event.” —Emme
Design.ME Puff.ME Volumizing Cloud Mist, $19.50; at Wal-Mart
“It’s better than Bioderma and half the price." —Rose Smith
Garnier SKINACTIVE Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Makeup Remover & Cleanser, $3.49; at Target
Also recommended by Charli Howard and Mélodie Monrose.
"It's the perfect pink nude."—Rose Smith
essie Nail Polish in Mademoiselle, $8.99; at Target
"It’s non-irritating, affordable, and hydrates the whole day.” —Charli Howard
Simple Replenishing Rich Facial Moisturizer, $9.99; at Target
“It plumps the lips and keeps them moisturized throughout winter." —Charli Howard
Carmex Cherry Clickstick Lip Balm, $2.77; at Target
"I don't like heavily perfumed products, so I like how mild this one is, and also love the price. I bought a big one last year and it's still going strong!" —Jenny Albright
Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser, $10.39; at Target
“I use this coconut oil to oil pull for 20 minutes most mornings and to whiten my teeth and for gum health. I also put it in my baths to moisturize my skin, and put it in my hair as it’s one of the only oils that penetrates the hair follicle (apparently, haha)." —Kate King
Vita Coco Organic Non-GMO Coconut Oil, $8.99; at Target
“Petra glow products, and especially this toner, help my skin look super healthy as it tones and exfoliates my skin." —Kate King
Pixi By Petra Glow Tonic, $15; at Target
“This peel is nice because it is effective, affordable, and free from irritating and toxic chemicals.” —Kate King
Alba Good & Clean Pore Purifying Mini Peel, $8.79; at Walgreens
"This liner is perfect whether you want a dramatic cat-eye or just a little definition around your upper lash line." —Pritika Swarup
Maybelline Eye Studio Master Precise Liquid Eyeliner, $9.99; at CVS
"At the bare minimum for eye makeup, I apply one or two coats of this and that's a whole look in itself!" —Pritika Swarup
Maybelline Volum' Express The Colossal Spider Effect Mascara, $7.99; at Walgreens
"To top off any look, a good lipstick is all a girl needs. This one is the way to go, especially with a more subtle eye." —Pritika Swarup
L'Oréal Paris Infallible Le Rouge in Ravishing Red, $8.07; at Wal-Mart
