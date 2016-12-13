The Drugstore Beauty Products Models Swear by

For as long as I can remember, I have always had a weird fascination with pharmacies, and more specifically, their beauty sections. But the sheer amount of product can be incredibly overwhelming and even after years of practice, I still to this day cannot traipse down the beauty aisle at Duane Reade without my heart doubling in speed. As a result, I more often than not wind up with everything I don’t need, or nothing at all. It’s a problem that even Nikki at the checkout is aware of, due to my being a repeat offender.

So what’s a girl to do? When it comes to advice on specific beauty products for achieving voluminous waves or an ✨extraterrestrial glow✨, there are few sources I trust: among them, aliens and models. And since the former was unavailable for comment, we quizzed a few of our favorite faces in fashion to get the scoop. From cult-classics to under-the-radar steals, read on for their top picks to scoop up on your next (much quicker!) trip to Target.