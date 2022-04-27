This Easy, At-Home Gel Mani Kit Is Perfect for Any DIY Nail Artist Looking to Upgrade

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Since lockdown, we’re seeing more and more folks skipping salon visits in favor of doing their own beauty services at home — especially nails. There’s something really rewarding about getting compliments on your manicure and saying, I did it myself. Unfortunately, I don’t have any real nail skills, so I was excited to try the Modelones Solid Cream Gel Polish. What looks like cute little eyeshadow palettes are actually potted gel nail colors. This makes it so easy to create an infinite number of gel manicures right at home. Allow me to explain.

First, I unpacked everything that comes in the Solid Cream Gel Polish Kit, most importantly the Base and Top Coats, nail files and UV/LED Nail Lamp. The kit comes with a few Color Cubes with nine shades in each, but I also had the Craziest Jelly Bean Color Cube separately. Inside that, the lavender hue spoke to me.

I read the directions and was surprised at how straightforward the entire process is. I shaped my nails with the files, applied the Base Coat and cured them under the lamp for 30 seconds. Then, I dipped the nail brush (each Color Cube comes with one) into the lavender polish. The formula is a little thicker than regular gel nail polish but very smooth and creamy.

I applied one thin layer to each nail and couldn’t believe I didn’t make any messy mistakes. That’s because the thick polish along with the thin brush gives you tons of control. I cured my nails again for 30 seconds and applied the second coat before putting my nails under the lamp again. I could have applied a third coat but the polish became opaque and really pretty. To finish the gel manicure, I applied the Top Coat and put my nails under the lamp one last time.

Because I didn’t do a great job giving myself a manicure pre-polish, my cuticles needed a little love. Luckily, this kit also includes Cuticle Revitalizer Oil in an easy-to-use pen, which made my nails look much more professional.

What at first confused me, I’m now totally sold on Modelones and can’t imagine using regular gel nail polish at home. Because all the polish colors are open and ready to use, it couldn’t be easier to create intricate nail art looks with a variety of colors. No leaks and no messy bottles! The kit even comes with a Brush Cleaning Essence for switching colors without any mess. I used just one color for the first try but now I want to try a negative space manicure and even some spring flowers using the nail brush and a bunch of shades.

There are more than 15 Color Cubes to choose from, including ones with pastel shades, bright hues and even some glittery options. Head to the Modelones website to choose your palette and get started on your DIY nail journey. It’s fun.