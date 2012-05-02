How Can I Get That Model-Like Gloss In My Hair?

Dear Wesley,

How can I make my hair glossy like a model’s?

xoxo,

Wendy

The best way to add shine to your hair on a more permanent level would be to go to you local hair stylist and ask for a “gloss”. This is a semi-permanent process this is JUST like a color process but has no color! So it seals the cuticle and adds a synthetic shine that looks VERY natural. Aside from adding silicones and serums this is the best way to get shine!

Image via Istock.com