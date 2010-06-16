Model Beauty Tip: Snag The New Pat McGrath Makeup Bags For LeSportsac

Photo courtesy of NickyDigital.com

Walking into LeSportsac’s Soho store last night, I was greeted by a bevy of models gushing over renowned makeup artist Pat McGrath, who also happens to be the Global Creative Design Director for P&G Beauty natch. Known for making behind-the-scenes magic at worldwide fashion weeks for the last 15 years, McGrath is not just beloved from leggy model darlings, but designers and celebrities call her a favorite as well. So naturally her famous (and gorgeous) fan base turned out to celebrate Pat’s collaboration with Covergirl on a set of LeSportsac nylon cosmetic bags designed by the beauty guru herself.



Limited edition LeSportsac “The Page” and “The Pat”. Photo courtesy of Covergirl.

The black patent leather bags with neon yellow zippers were inspired by Covergirl’s LashBlast Length Mascara (Pat’s favorite). “I wanted [the bags] to be beautiful, strong and powerful, in an almost ’80’s sense,” she chatted of the taxi cab color combo. (Surely having Drew Barrymore as your mannequin can’t hurt either! See below.)



Drew Barrymore in the Covergirl LashBlast Length Mascara ad campaign that inspired the bags. Photo courtesy of Covergirl.

Although LeSportsac has collaborated with trendsetters in the past (Stella McCartney and Gwen to name a few) Pat is the first beauty guru to join forces with the brand on bags.



Photo courtesy of NickyDigital.com

The two bags, “The Pat“, small for everyday use and “The Page“, a travel bag, retail for $28 and $62 respectively. The bags are sold at LeSportsac boutiques and LeSportsac.com.

