Mood Board: Disheveled ‘Dos

You can ask pretty much anyone what their perfect hair day would be, and the vast majority of girls would answer with a tousled, effortless “I woke up like this” hairstyle. The model off-duty look is not just something that most of us strive for – it’s something that we see constantly in editorials and on runways, and we crave that easy (and yet, not-so-easy to achieve) look. This fall 2014 fashion “month” is proving to cement that look into place, with an effortless chic vibe popping up at shows throughout New York and London so far. We’ve seen the look on the runways at Peter Som, Richard Chai, Jill Stuart and Burberry to name just a few.

While we most certainly recommend adding a bit of texture into the mix, what this season has shown us is a subtle beach wave doesn’t have to be the end-all-be-all for that tousled look. A slight, almost messy, crimp and deep side part can give you the same effect. On dry hair (one day dirty is best) spray dry shampoo to add almost a gritty texture, or dry texturizing spray. If you want more of a wave, wrap a few strands around your curling wand (but never go all the way to the bottom of your hair, this will make it “too curled”) and then run your fingers through to tousle. You can even try the “tuck” – tucking your hair into the collar of your shirt – as seen at Topshop Unique’s fall 2014 show.

Images via Imaxtree