It Sounds Like Model Lara Stone Wasn’t Wild About Being Pregnant

Being pregnant is obviously wonderful and miraculous, but it also can be difficult, jarring, and scary—but as women, it’s implied that we’re not really supposed to talk about that. Especially if our gripes inch into the “I don’t like what’s happening to my body territory.” However, in a new interview, model Lara Stone is refreshingly—some might say shockingly—candid about not immediately adapting to her growing body, and about the realities of being a working mother.

“Being pregnant affected my work quite early on—it’s not like you can work until you’re eight months pregnant. It was quite frightening seeing my body change so much,” the model—who said she had to switch to maternity jeans at 10 weeks— told the U.K.’s Sunday Times Style magazine (via the Daily Mail), adding, “Yes, I did worry about the impact, because my body is my job and my livelihood. Also, I like working and I don’t like sitting around at home, so I really wanted to get back into things. It’s nice once the baby’s here, but then I was like, “‘I really want to do something again.'”

The 30-year-old Dutch model—who gave birth to son Alfred 14 months ago—admitted that as working parents, she and her husband, English comedian and writer David Walliams, sometimes leave Alfred for days at a time with his nanny.

“My family doesn’t live near and my husband’s family lives a couple of hours away, and both of our jobs are so unpredictable,” she said, adding, “Sometimes there is nothing you can do and you have to leave him with the nanny for a couple of days.”

As expected, the user comments on the Daily Mail are pretty mixed. Several women shame Stone for being honest, and refer to her as “off,” and “selfish,” but other women agree with her. “I also hated being pregnant,” user “Blondie” wrote. Though Stone never explicitly stated she hated carrying her child, clearly some readers appreciated her candor that being pregnant isn’t always a bed of roses.

This isn’t the first time Stone has spoken about the challenges being pregnant brought. In June, said she was let go from a modeling gig after revealing she was in the early stages of pregnancy.

“I no longer had a job. That was it—I had to just stop everything that I knew, the way my life was.”

