Model Anais Pouliot Shows Us How To Do Two-Toned Shadow

The stunning 20-year-old model Anais Pouliot stars in Lula’s Summer 2011 editorial shot by Damon Heath, showing off her bold hued pout. Her brunette locks were styled in haphazard curls, mixing a touch of grunge and glam.

Aside from the fact that Anais is of course drop-dead gorgeous, she also pulls off two-tone shadow quite well. Mixing a bright shadow on the top lid with a dark shade on the bottom, she (or rather, her makeup artist) shows that keeping the shadow smudged past the crease of your eye is the way to go when mixing tones. Also, note that with a bright shade on top, blend, blend and blend some more! With the various brighter colors on the crease of her lid the shadows are always blended out into the inner corner of the eye as well as the outer corner.

To try out the look, get an eyeshadow quad such as Givenchy’s Le Prisme Eyeshadow Quartet in Sienna Silhouette.