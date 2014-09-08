Model Alliance Releases a Calendar to Inspire

We always love gorgeous to look at gorgeous imagery, and when you pair those pictures with a good deed it’s a match made in heaven. The Independence Label Creative has teamed up with The Model Alliance to launch the first ever The Model Alliance Calendar for 2015. Created to raise funds and celebrate the diversity and female empowerment within the fashion industry, The Model Alliance Calendar is a yearlong calendar in the format of “model cards,” in which each card has a specially created image of one of twelve Model Alliance members.

Members consist of world renowned models such as Elettra Wiedemann (model and daughter of Isabella Rossellini), and Robyn Lawley, the first plus-size model to be shot for Australian Vogue and GQ Australia. Even cooler than the Model Alliance members, is the fact that we get to hear their voices. Printed next to each portrait on the model cards, is a quote taken from interviews with each model. Get a sneak peek above at The Model Alliance Calendar 2015, and be sure to get yours ASAP here!