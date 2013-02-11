Get the Mod Picture Frame Nail Art from Charlotte Ronson Fall 2013

For Charlotte Ronson’s Fall 2013 fashion show there were a total of five different manicure looks to satisfy nail fanatics everywhere. Nail artist Miss Pop worked with Color Club to create mod-inspired picture frame looks to coordinate with Ronson’s fall collection. She went for the frame look since it was poppy and graphic to work with the British mod theme.

Miss Pop has actually taught us how to get this look before, but if you’re in a rush (like backstage at a fashion show) she has even more tips for you – such as painting your entire nail a solid color and then simply painting over your nail but “imagining it is slightly smaller” to leave a bit of a “U” shape on the edges. Watch the video above for her tips on how to get the look, and which colors to coordinate.