The Mo Bros of StyleCaster Show Off Their Movember ‘Staches

They invaded our streets, our homes and even our offices. This month moustaches made a comeback, in a very bushy and hairy way.

Besides my father andColonel Sanders, I don’t know many men that can rock a caterpillar on their upper lip, so why the sudden onslaught of bearded men roaming the streets? Movember. In a valiant attempt to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer and men’s health in general men all over the world grew a “Mo.”

Movember.com is a site dedicated to the men who donate their face and a good chunk of their love lives to this cause, but the men at StyleCaster created their own “Mo Bro” club… much to the chagrin of the female employees.

Putting forth their faces for a good cause and starting a new trend in the process, we are proud of our StyleCaster men, even if their facial hair creeps us out a little. And while we’re sure they forwent the razor out of the kindness of their hearts, we’re 99 percent sure it was also because they wanted to feel the tingle of manliness… too bad we’re making them shave at the stroke of midnight! Just another reason to love December.