MJ Rodriguez On Her ‘Ethereal’ Met Gala Glam & Fave Charlotte Tilbury Products

We’re always patiently waiting for actor/singer/red carpet queen MJ Rodriguez to show up to any red carpet event because you know she’s going to bring it every time. And at this year’s Met Gala, Rodriguez did not disappoint. The theme of the 2022 Met Gala is, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” part two of last year’s “A Lexicon of Fashion.” It was all about “gilded glamour and the actor definitely understood the assignment.

Rodriguez hit the red carpet with designer Jeremy Scott wearing his Moschino designs. “Believe it or not, I just knew I wanted to do something with Jeremy Scott again,” Rodriguez tells STYLECASTER. “We have such great chemistry and I knew he would execute this year’s theme so effortlessly.” She’s with her entire “Moschino crew” ready to have the night of their lives.

“Personally, this night to me means true elegance, glamour, and most importantly gathering with my peers and celebrating how far we’ve all come together,” she says.

With all the gold sequins in her gown, makeup artist Camille Thompson had to go big with her client’s glam, using Charlotte Tilbury makeup. “I’m collaborating with the one and only Charlotte Tilbury for my Met look,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve been collaborating for a while now, so it was the obvious choice!” She calls the glam look “ethereal.”

Rodriguez is a big Charlotte Tilbury fan but not only of the makeup. She counts the Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid ($64 at Sephora) and Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir ($80 at Sephora) as favorites. “The Magic Cream gives me this intense moisturization and the serum is great for boosting radiance, glow, and hydration,” she says.

Thompson had to incorporate these faves into Rodriguez’s look tonight, but she also used a not-yet-released surprise product! The Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer is a buildable cream bronzer available in four shades. It will retail for $56 and launch online on May 19. We love a sneak peek.