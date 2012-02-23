Mixing Politics & Hair: Gay Hair Dresser Turns Away Governor

New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez was denied a haircut by her hairdresser, Antonio Darden, after he found out her negative stance on gay marriage. When Susana’s aides called to schedule an appointment on Monday at the Santa Fe salon he denied the request.

“The governor’s aides called not too long ago, wanting another appointment to come in,” Darden said. “Because of her stances and her views on [gay marriage] I told her aides no. They called the next day, asking if I’d changed my mind about taking the governor in and I said no again.”

Antonio, who has been with his partner for 15 years, said he was offended by the Governor’s stance that marriage should only be between a man and a woman when he decided to outwardly deny her his services.

Personally we applaud Antonio for sticking it to the woman, but what we really think is a crime is the Canadian tuxedo she is rocking in the above picture. But we digress, we want to know what do you think? Was Antonio in the right when he refused to cut Susana’s hair?

