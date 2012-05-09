Mixing Things Up: How To Pair Bright Makeup

Summer is just about knocking on our doors, and though the last few weeks have been a bit dreary in our neck of the woods, it doesn’t mean we can’t prep for the warmer weather with our makeup. Even if the day is gloomy, our makeup is bright, following a few very important trends of the season. We’re currently obsessed with color blocking and punchy colors like coral and pinks. The only thing that could be better than one of these trends is all of them mixed together, and in these beauty looks we show you how to achieve the perfect mix of bright colors in your beauty routine.
From sunny shadows to neon lips, putting together these looks is a talent that can be mastered with a little bit of practice. When applying these trends to your beauty regimen, it is important to remember a few things. First, blending is the key to any successful look. Second, find pigments that will either flow together seamlessly or will have a beautiful contrast. Last, confidence is the key to looking your best with these trends. Be bold enough to try one of these looks this weekend and we’re sure everyone will take notice of how bright you are.
Corals and pinks are the biggest color trends this season. Combining these colors makes for an unbeatable look.
Sweep orange eyeshadow across the lid and blend so that the intensity of the color is to your liking.
On the apples of your cheeks, apply a rosy pink blush.
Apply a generous amount of coral lipstick to your lips. For a more intense lip, add more layers.
To add dimension to your eyes, use a brow definer for a bold look.
Freida Pinto on the cover of Nylon Magazine is making us swoon with color blocking delight.
On the eyelid, apply a suede blue shadow.
Apply eyeliner and smudge along the bottom lash line for a smokey effect.
Use a playful pink lipstick to balance the blue eyeshadow.
To finish the look, use a coral blush on the cheekbones and blend.
Sweep a purple pigment across your eyelid. Blend for a more ethereal look.
Along the top and bottom lash lines, use liquid liner to make eyes pop.
Apply a bright fuchsia lipstick with a lip brush for a softer, yet unforgettable look.
Apply pink blush to the cheekbones to complete the look.
