Of Course Missy Elliott’s New Video Is Dripping in Jaw-Dropping Beauty Inspo

If you’re anything like me, you’re been listening to Missy Elliott’s comeback album, Iconology, non-stop. To say it’s epic is an understatement—especially considering the instantly iconic new music video for the song “DripDemeanor” that dropped today. According to Rolling Stone, it was directed by both Elliott and Derek Blanks. The almost-five minute video has futuristic vibes with Elliott and her dancers wearing all-black zipper-detailed goth-punk outfits. The wardrobe is sick. There are pops of color throughout the video, mostly with Elliott’s bold hair and makeup.

Elliott opens the video wearing a bright blue wig, purple-blue lipstick and tons of eyelashes. While she raps and dances, there are flashes of her grills as well as totally different hairstyles. One even has a tray of desserts floating around it in true Missy style. When singer Sum1 pops out, she’s rocking equally as bright purple lipstick and I’m dying to know what brand it is.

After the blue hair, we get an insanely amazing neon moment where both Elliott and her dancers wear neon-green hair and light-up bodysuits. If you watch closely, you can see the rapper is wearing glow-in-the-dark eyeliner, as well.

Next up is a look not exactly wearable but still just as epic. Sum1 sings at the top of a building made out of Eliott’s hair. It’s super weird and super cool.

Watch the entire video, above, which also includes a cameo by Teyana Taylor wearing pop art-inspired makeup and wardrobe. Trust me, it can’t be missed.