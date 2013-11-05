Wait, What? Miss USA Changed Into A Transformer For Miss Universe Pageant



We’re all for expressing who you are, but Miss USA Erin Brady took some interesting liberties at the Miss Universe pageant over the weekend in Russia. While competing in the National Costumes Show, part of the preliminary events in the pageant in which contestants typically wear to express something about their native land, Brady really separated herself from the pack. Instead of going with something predictably patriotic , Brady went bold and Michael Bay-ish, with a “Transformers”-themed costume.

No, really.

Brady came out as a half-woman, half-machine, in a look designed by Victoria’s Secret costume designer Martin Izquierdo. (It does seem sort of Victoria’s Secret fashion show, now that we think about it).

While the costume didn’t necessarily reflect much in the way of American heritage, its aim, said Brady, was to rep American women. Okay?

“Nothing screams national costume like the first Miss USA transformer,” she wrote on Instagram. “Embracing powerful women in a transforming country that’s made up of so much. That’s what Miss USA means to me.”

A critic from The Telegraph threw shade on her DIY look. “Fashioned from some left over washing-up liquid bottles, yogurt pots, cardboard boxes and a lot of glitter, the preschoolers who made this must have had great fun,” but we’re fans.

We applaud Brady for going out on her own and doing something decidedly (very, very) different and not naked. If that’s not a woman we want representing us on the world stage, we don’t know what is.