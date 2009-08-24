Miss Universe 2009 Winner Stefanía Fernández

Last night, the 58th Miss Universe competition took place at the Atlantis Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas. Miss Universe 2008 Dayana Mendoza (Miss Venezuela) passed down the crown to her successor, and fellow countrywoman, Stefanía Fernández. While the odds of two consecutive Miss Universes being crowned from Venezuela is rare (one country is represented two years in a row in a sample of… the UNIVERSE?) , I was rooting for Stefania in between commercial breaks of Mad Men as I was struck by her devastatingly beautiful old Hollywood glamour. In total, 83 countries and territories participated in the pageant. I was alternately surprised and refreshed by how few blonde contestants there were: even this year’s Miss Sweden is a brunette.

Want a Stefanía-esque hair makeover? Get her undulating Veronica Lake waves by first spraying hair in sections with Nexxus Maxximum Super Hold Styling and Finishing Mist ($11). Then, curl 2-inch sections from ear-height down with a large curling iron, such as the Infiniti by Conair™ Instant Heat Tourmaline Ceramic 1-1/2″ Curling Iron ($35), making sure each curl goes in the same direction. To amp up both volume and length, try adding in some clip-in extensions like Ted Gibson’s Clip-in Extensions ($149).

Contributed by: Daily Makeover Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz