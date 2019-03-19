Drag Artist Miss Fame Just Launched a Stunning Collab With Sleek Makeup

If there’s any one group to learn from when it concerns makeup, it’s the drag community. They pretty much invented the cut crease, baking, contouring and so many more beauty trends adopted by influencers on YouTube and Instagram. Thanks in part to the popularity of RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag performers like Miss Fame are becoming household names. And she’s about to become even more popular with the launch of her newest project: a collaboration with Sleek Makeup.

In case you didn’t know, Miss Fame was a contestant on season seven of Drag Race, and has been working steadily since. She released an album in 2015 and her own makeup line. Now, she’s continuing her beauty domination with this five-piece collection that just launched exclusively on Ulta.com. Miss Fame has worked with Sleek before, as well as Marc Jacobs Beauty, Ole Henriksen and L’Oréal Paris.

“As a brand with diversity rooted at its core, Sleek Makeup is made for all makeup lovers out there. When creating the collection, my goal was to select some of their most-loved products that can be used to create a striking look that is accessible for everyone,” said Miss Fame in a press release. “Having worked with Sleek Makeup in 2017 for its stateside debut with The GlowDown—a digital series challenging drag queens and beauty gurus to makeup trends—I am very excited to collaborate with them again.”

The Sleek x Miss Fame Collection has the kind of bold, look-at-me shades you would expect from a drag performer. The box, which has a drawing of Miss Fame on it, includes: an i-Art Precision Liquid Eye Color in NeoPop (an emerald green); an Intense Waterliner in Zodiac Black; Distorted Dreams Highlighting Palette (with five shades); and two Lip Shot Gloss Impact colors in Dress to Kill (a bright pink) and Do What I Want (a true purple).

The bold colors look amazing on a variety of skin tones.

The entire kit retails for just $20 so it’s a steal whether you’re a Miss Fame fan or just into the colors. With artists like Ru Paul collaborating with M.A.C. and Mally Beauty, and Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel teaming up with Sugarpill, it’s just a matter of time before drag queens take over the beauty world. We’re totally here for it.