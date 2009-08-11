Mirror Image

Don’t you think it’s time we came up with a new word for fierce? The latest nail fetish just might give you a new phrase to try out; that’s Minx.The Minx mani and pedi are metallic sheets that are first measured to your desired nail shape, placed under a lamp to be heated, then applied on your pre-cleaned nails.

For us mere mortals who only change the look of our nails once they are beyond the “chipped-but-still-tre-chic” stage, give yourself at least 30 minutes for the treatment. Once your treatment is over, you can get straight back on your Blackberry, no problems. “Once I apply all of them, you’re done, walking out the door and paying your bill.” nail extraordinaire Honey said, of De Lux salon. Celebs have even been seen rocking the mirror-nail trend, such as Katy Perry and Beyonce.

You can even get customized films applied, with a photo of your beloved, plus any word or design; just don’t ask for the Chanel logo, as it is a copyrighted trademark. Minx nails guarantee the same impact as a pair of Louboutins, without digging into your rent.

Available at De Lux Salon in Brooklyn; $50 for hands, $70 for feet; call 212-920-1066.