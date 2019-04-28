We Should All Get Ready for Bed Like Miranda Kerr

Whether it’s stuffing the stone in her bra or giving one to her son before he heads off for the day, Miranda Kerr has been schooling us in clever ways to use rose quartz before it was cool. The model and Kora Organics founder has long been a beacon of balanced, healthy living, touting the wonders of fresh air, clean living, and even approachable meditation. In short, the model has been practicing self-care since before it was a buzzword —and in the process, she’s nailed the perfect recipe for creating the ultimate spa day at home.

“Self-care to me is being self-aware, in tune and conscious — and about listening to what your body and mind need. It can be as simple as taking five-to-ten minutes to meditate or other little day-to-day rituals that help you feel nurtured,” she told StyleCaster. “I was very fortunate to have grown up in a family that taught me the importance of health, wellness and self-care from a young age. My grandmother and mother put just as much focus on educating us in self-care — everything from prayer and gratitude, to the power of positive affirmation and chemical-free living — as they did with the basic fundamentals of brushing teeth, making the bed and washing up the dishes.”

See how she does it all below and get ready for a whole new way to bring crystals to bath time. (You didn’t think she’d leave us hanging without another way to use rose quartz did you?)

Getting Centered

For me, taking some time to put self-care into practice enhances my energy, reduces stress, helps me to stay calm and much more balanced. Once I’m centered, I’m able to give so much more to my family, work and friends. When I feel my best, I can give my best. With running my own business, KORA Organics, and being a mom to my two boys, my schedule can get busy — and no two days are ever the same. Among the organized chaos, there are certain things and little rituals I like to do each day to keep a level of consistency and balance and to help keep calm and recharge.

“ I love to walk outside and put my bare feet in the grass to help ground and center myself. ”

Her Daily Refueling Ritual

Taking time for my skincare ritual day and night is especially important to me. No matter what, I cleanse, mist, moisturize and use my Noni Glow Face Oil and Noni Radiant Eye Oil morning and night — it only takes 5 minutes and is worth every second.

The Recipe For a Perfect Bath

I start my evening bath ritual by dry brushing all over the body before I step in the bath. It’s a great way to remove dead skin cells, tone and leave skin soft and smooth. I actually do this morning and night, but in the evenings I do softer, longer brush strokes so it’s more relaxing. Then, I add sea salt and baking soda to the bath and a few drops of KORA Organics Noni Glow Body Oil, plus a few rose quartz crystals to give the vibrations of love and self-acceptance. Finally, before I step in, I dim the bathroom lights, burn palo santo to clear the space, and play some calming music (anything by Krishna Das or Snatam Kaur).

“ I lay down and listen to a 15-minute meditation with my legs elevated up against a wall — it’s great for tired, aching legs and after a long day. ”

Bed Prep

After taking a bath or shower in the evening, I’ll pour chamomile tea or calming night tea in my favorite Royal Albert tea cup and then do a chakra-clearing meditation to help relax and unwind in preparation of better quality sleep. Sleep is so important for our overall wellness, especially while your pregnant and this little night time ritual helps me wind down from the day. After the meditation, I mist my face and pillow with a soothing and relaxing aromatherapy mist.

DIY Spa Time

When I have a little bit more time to myself, I love doing my own at-home facials and reiki face massage. I like to start my treatment by burning Palo Santo before to help clear the space and use candles and crystals to set the tone and energy for the healing ritual. Then I do a double cleanse before applying Kora Organics’ Turmeric 2-in-1 Brightening & Exfoliating Mask over my face, neck, and décolletage. It contains the naturally-active papaya enzyme, alpha hydroxy acids and aspen bark to promote skin cell turnover, and rosehip seeds and quartz particles to provide a deep exfoliation as it brightens and evens skin tone. While the mask is working its magic, I lay down and listen to a 15-minute meditation with my legs elevated up against a wall — it’s great for tired, aching legs and after a long day. After I remove the mask, I apply a face oil and then do a facial massage with my Rose Quartz Facial Sculptor, which is shaped like a heart. Doing this massage on my face and neck stimulates circulation and reduces puffiness while lifting, toning and sculpting my face. It also helps the Noni Glow Face Oil to absorb deeper into my skin. I incorporate reiki into my facial massage too – it helps me feel super relaxed, which is important for the muscles in your face.

Love Bites

One of my favorite dishes to make is my organic, slow roasted chicken recipe with turmeric, lemon, and garlic. I wanted to cook my husband’s first meal as his wife, so I cooked it and served it at my wedding. It’s a comfort meal that holds a special place in my heart.

Unwinding With Nature (and Reiki)

I love deep tissue massages and facials combined with a reiki treatment. For me, reiki is gentle, but works on physical, mental, emotional and spiritual levels to help balance my mind and body. One of the biggest benefits I find is stress reduction (and it’s a big one because stress impacts the body’s natural healing abilities and our overall health). After a reiki treatment, I also sleep better — it’s a great way to release tension, help clear emotional blockages and give a wonderful sense of relaxation. View this post on Instagram 💖🙏🏻🌈 A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Apr 5, 2019 at 10:54am PDT Consistent exercise and getting out in nature is also a really important self-care activity for me. Going for a walk, feeling the sun on my back and breathing in the fresh air really transforms and re-energizes my mood. I love to walk outside and put my bare feet in the grass to help ground and center myself.

In our series “Operation Recharge,” we task celebrities and influencers with sharing what self-care means to them, as well as the activities, products and treatments they indulge in for downtime done right.