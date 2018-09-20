Miranda Kerr Remixed Her Brown Hair with Face-Framing Blonde Highlights

Leave it to Miranda Kerr to make blonde streaks look cool. Once reserved to the emo side of MySpace, the 35-year-old made the mid-2000s trend fashion when she debuted a fresh set of blonde highlights on her Instagram on Wednesday.

The picture featured Kerr alongside her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, and her hairstylist, Harry Josh, while showing off her dramatic blonde highlights. But instead of getting highlights throughout her whole head, Kerr left most of her hair brown—with the exception of two face-framing streaks in the front, which were dyed a beautiful golden-blonde color.

The model wore her hair sleek straight and parted down the middle, which allowed her blonde highlights to fall on either side of her face, giving off a halo-like effect. Kerr didn’t acknowledge the makeover in her Instagram caption or tag the colorist responsible. But judging from Josh’s Instagram, which features a picture of Kerr with all-brown hair from a day before, a change was definitely made.

Before:

After:

It’s unclear if Kerr’s highlights or some very, very good extensions (we’ve been fooled before), but we’re going to be optimistic and say they’re authentic. Love, love, love the ‘do, Miranda.