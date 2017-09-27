StyleCaster
The Natural Product Miranda Kerr Uses on Stretch Marks

It’s common knowledge that having a baby takes a major toll on your body. Back aches, insomnia, nausea, swollen feet, and stretch marks are just a few of the side effects some women experience with pregnancy. Dealing with this stuff is, of course, considered well worth it in order to give birth to a healthy baby—but still, it’s understandable that not everyone thrills to such changes, so tips and tricks to ease those side effects can be helpful for some.

Enter Miranda Kerr, 34-year-old mom and supermodel, who revealed to W Magazine that using body oil during her pregnancy helped mitigate the effects of stretch marks. Stretch marks aren’t just visible marks on the body—they can also be painful, as they’re essentially small tears in the skin that occur as your belly rapidly expands to accommodate a fetus. So using oil to treat them isn’t just about aesthetics, but wellness and comfort.

In fact, Kerr didn’t put too much emphasis on how she looked while pregnant with her son, Flynn. “I remember being very calm about my body,” she told W. “I was just so excited to be having Flynn.” And although Kerr didn’t obsess about her skin, she found that oil was a helpful balm as her stomach grew.

“I also used Noni Glow Body Oil throughout my pregnancy, and I didn’t get one stretch mark, even though I had a 10-pound baby.” Now, full and important disclosure: The particular body oil Kerr used is part of her KORA Organics beauty line, so, hey, she’s plugging her own product. But on the other hand, it also makes sense that using oil to moisturize and heal stressed-out skin would be an effective—or at least helpful—treatment for stretch marks.

Kerr described how she used the body oil, saying, “If you use it religiously morning and night, it really helps prevent stretch marks. It also helps minimize the appearance of stretch marks you may already have.”

The best part is that applying oil to your skin at night doesn’t even sound like a chore, but kind of a decadent ritual you can add to your skin care routine. Whether you’re pregnant or just looking to ease the dryness or pain of stretch marks elsewhere on your body, Kerr’s trick sounds like one worth trying. And if you’re not in the market for the $58 bottle Kerr’s hawking, check out the slideshow featuring some of our favorite affordable body oils.

1 of 9
Affordable Body Oils
Affordable Body Oils

Dry skin? Kick it to the curb.

Neutrogena Body Oil
Neutrogena Body Oil

This oil will give you the radiant, natural glow that you want for your skin while hydrating to transition your skin from summer to fall.

Neutrogena Body Oil, $10.49; at Drugstore.com

hellomellow Avocado-Mango Butter Body Oil
hellomellow Avocado-Mango Butter Body Oil

Avocado and mango are just two of the natural ingredients in this body oil with aromatherapy elements to soften the skin.

hellomellow Avocado-Mango Butter Body Oil, $22; at Bonanza

Hydrating Moroccan Argan Oil Dry Body Oil
Hydrating Moroccan Argan Oil Dry Body Oil

A product from the Organix line known to soften and tame hard-to-manage hair, this product contains mineral oil to hydrate the skin.

Hydrating Moroccan Argan Oil Dry Body Oil, $5; at Walmart

Weleda Lavender Body Oil
Weleda Lavender Body Oil

For smooth skin, this oil has almond, sesame and assorted fatty acids to leave the skin feeling silky.

Weleda Lavender Body Oil, $17.89, Target

The Honest Co. Body Oil
The Honest Co. Body Oil

Full of organic ingredients including oils, botanicals and more, this formula will assist with pH balance while keeping your skin happy and moisturized.

The Honest Co. Body Oil, $9.95; at The Honest Co.

L'Occitane Almond Firming and Softening Supple Skin Oil
L'Occitane Almond Firming and Softening Supple Skin Oil

Aside from moisture, this formula provides elasticity and firming benefits for the skin.

L'Occitane Almond Firming and Softening Supple Skin Oil, $50; at Sephora

Fresh Sugar Body Oil
Fresh Sugar Body Oil

With hints of primrose and exotic citrus, this oil is fast absorbing for on-the-go and fast morning routines.

Fresh Sugar Body Oil, $48; at Sephora

Philosophy Amazing Grace Luxurious Multi-Use Body Oil
Philosophy Amazing Grace Luxurious Multi-Use Body Oil

A perfect formula for multi-use, this oil surprises with a soft scent and stunning results.

Philosophy Amazing Grace Luxurious Multi-Use Body Oil, $27, Sephora

