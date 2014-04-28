How to Get Miranda Kerr’s Amazing Hair

This angel’s gorgeous mane may look heaven-sent, but her beauty regimen is one that any mere mortal could follow.

While Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr is accustomed to stylists getting her hair prepped for the runway, she insists on using more DIY methods to making her hair look absolutely amazing.

The global brand ambassador for Clear Scalp & Hair recently chatted with Huffington Post about the 30-year-old’s secrets to silky smooth locks.

“I wash it every second day unless I’m working back to back days, then I like to keep it fresh,” Kerr told the site. “There’s nothing better for me after I’ve freshly washed my hair and I’ll let it dry on its own. I just love that feeling of clean hair because it’s like a luxury in life. After I get off an airplane the first thing I do is wash my hair. If my hair is not clean I don’t feel my best.”

Sure, shampooing and air drying daily doesn’t sound like much, but minimizing harsh heating tools does prevent breakage and damage. Her other secret: coconut oil, the same ingredient behind Blake Lively’s golden mane.

“I cook with it, use it in my hair, it’s great to remove makeup…really good for eye makeup if you’ve got sensitive eyes,” says Kerr. “If you have a burn, like if you burn yourself with a curling iron, you can put a bit of that on there to help. Sometimes I sleep with coconut oil in my hair.”

The runway beauty also follows a strict “healthy hair diet.”

“I feel it is very important to get nutrients from the foods that we eat,” says Kerr. “For me, I eat salmon, avocado, macadamia oil, eating and cooking in coconut oil…eating almonds and pine nuts. Having your Omega 3-6-9 is really important for the brain and skin. I do take a multitude of vitamins, but I do like to mix it up with a smoothie in the morning that has maca powder, fresh coconut water, chia seeds, goji berries, acai powder, and spirulina.”

While some of these foods may not be readily accessible to some, Kerr does add that there is one way to get your daily dose of vitamins with ease.

“I’ll open and put my vitamins in the smoothie as well because I don’t like to take the capsules,” she says.

Don’t believe the Aussie-born star? Huffington Post does note Kerr turns 31 on Easter, but “doesn’t look a day over 21.”

And seriously, have you seen that hair?

