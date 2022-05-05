Miranda Kerr Created a Moisturizer That’s Like a ‘Green Juice Superfood For Your Skin’ & It’s All Thanks to Algae

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ve worked in women’s media for a while now, and there are a few insider secrets that I’ve come to discover. One of them is that usually when it’s a celebrity brand, the usually expensive products they offer aren’t all that great. But, let me tell you, that’s not the case for Miranda Kerr‘s skincare line, Kora Organics. Even before I was familiar with its selection, I heard rumblings about how when it comes to skincare, the brand is as legit as it gets. So, when I had the chance to try out the newest product, an algae moisturizer, and then speak to Miranda about the goodie, I jumped on the opportunity. And let me tell you: the rumors are true.

The latest and greatest from Kora is, well, great. And it’s all thanks to the hero product, algae. Who would’ve thought that icky gunk in the ocean could do so much good for skin? But if I had to trust one person for anything skin-related, it’s Miranda. She’s spent a good chunk of her life in a makeup chair, so she’s learned tips and tricks from seasoned professionals, and alternatively, has learned what not to do and what ingredients to avoid.

“I wanted to create a lightweight moisturizer that provided long-lasting hydration while also feeding your skin with potent nutrients to help fight aging,” Kerr explained over email. “This moisturizer is packed with powerful hydrating and soothing ingredients that help calm redness, even skin tone and target aging! It leaves your skin visibly healthier, brighter and more youthful.”

In her words, it’s essentially “like green juice superfood for your skin.”

Lightweight and gel-like, this moisturizer is certainly different than the drugstore ones I typically use. It has a vibrant scent to it that at first scared me (nothing makes me break out more than artificial fragrances) but is actually thanks to the organic essential oils included in each batch. Kerr uses aromatherapy throughout her daily life and wanted to provide the same soothing experience to anyone using her products. The algae cream has a mix of rose, geranium and basil. It smells like a spa, truly. And it’s just as effective as a facial.

Made with algae, green tea and alpine rose, this moisturizer works wonder on oily, dull and aging skin.

“Our hero ingredient green algae is sustainably grown and farmed in the U.S. and has an array of unique bioactive complex lipids that help to fight against aging skin,” Kerr explained. “It helps improve dullness and evens skin tone so your skin is brighter, firmer and smoother.”

Active Algae Lightweight Moisturizer

While the algae works its magic, the green tea included purifies and calms inflammation. Plus, the rose protects it from environmental stressors. Truly, there’s nothing this moisturizer doesn’t do. Though it launched less than two weeks ago, the moisturizer has already accumulated more than 1,000 hearts and a 4.9-star rating on Sephora (you can also shop it at Amazon ). Shoppers credit it for helping their skin flourish.

“I love how lightweight this moisturizer is while still feeling hydrating! The gel consistency is wonderful, it makes my skin feel smooth and my fine lines disappear! The larger pores around my nose look a lot smaller too,” wrote one reviewer. “I love it under makeup it keeps my skin from getting too greasy/shiny looking throughout the day.”

Another shopper explained that the moisturizer “leaves my skin soft and supple. I have also noticed it reduces dullness and provides a firmer and smoother look.”

What’s more, when you’re done with your first batch, you can buy a refill for $10 less. The glass bottle is designed to hold these pouches, so you won’t have to waste it once one runs out. Instead, just recycle one pouch and place in another. It’s that easy. Use the moisturizer morning, night or both. No matter how you do it, your skin will thank you.