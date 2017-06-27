Miranda Cosgrove Just Chopped Off All Her Hair Into a Short Bob

Miranda Cosgrove, a.k.a. Megan from the beloved “Drake & Josh,” a.k.a. Summer from “School of Rock,” a.k.a. Carly from “iCarly,” has been sorta, kinda, completely absent from our beauty radar for the last few decades. It’s not that we don’t love her look, but it seems like the actress isn’t about that hair- and makeup-transformation life, wearing the same set of long waves since she first grew them. That is, until she straight-up chopped off all of her hair this week into a short, textured bob that we’re truly obsessed with.

The 24-year-old actress showed up to the “Despicable Me 3” premiere wearing a white slip dress and, more importantly, about 12 inches less of hair. She posted a selfie to Instagram of her new cut, with the caption, “Thanks for the awesome new haircut and style @michaelhair, the amazing makeup @kmannmakeup and @highheelprncess for the beautiful outfit. Had a lotta fun at the #despicableme3 premiere today.”

Cosgrove is only one of a zillion celebrities who have recently chopped off their hair into what has quickly become the most-popular hairstyle of 2017: a short, choppy bob. No, seriously—every single Hollywood A-lister has lobbed off her hair in the last few months, including Chloë Grace Moretz, Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens, and Kat Graham. Basically, we’re starting to feel anxious that our hair covers our clavicles, because we guarantee that Cosgrove won’t be the last to get a bob this year. BRB as we go make a hair appointment.