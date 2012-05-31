Minx’s New Customized Nail Decals Have Our Hands In The Air

Attention nail art enthusiasts everywhere: Minx, the most coveted celebrity go-to nail brand, is launching an entirely customizable nail decal product. This is no run of the mill, “pick from 10 unique pictures” operation. This, friends, is an answer to the prayer for every girl who’s struggled with painting a detailed image with her non-dominant hand. For $250 (not including application), customers will be able to upload whatever picture their little heart desires, a separate picture for each nail, or even create your own design on Adobe Photoshop. The $250 package will buy you five sets, and they’re shipped straight to the salon that will be able to apply them for you. An editor over at Allure got a preview of the new system, and the final product is nothing short of breathtaking.

To the frugal (or straight up broke) girls reading this and trying to pick their jaws up off the floor, don’t despair. Minx is also launching two lines of nail decals that you’ll be able to apply on your own for the low, low price of somewhere between $16 and $18. One line will be available in select salons, the other will be exclusively sold in ULTA stores. Both lines will be available next week.

[via Allure]