Minx Nails Show Up At the Emmys

Minx Nails have become quite the celebrity trend– showing up on the hands of the likes of Beyonce, Rihanna, Blake Lively, Megan Fox, and even Heidi Montag. Because well, Heidi wouldn’t ever miss out on a trend. Last night, the Emmys were no exception, as many of the stars showed up with their Minx on.

Why such an obsession over the fake nail set? Well, they never chip, you can customize them however you please, and there are no chemicals involved. At only $25 (depending on your design) these nails are a pretty cheap celeb investment.

If you want to know where you can get your nails “minxed” click here.