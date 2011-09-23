Minx for McQueen & Missoni; Acne Vaccine Coming Our Way

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

After a successful collaboration with Marc by Marc Jacobs, Minx has headed across the pond to do the runway nails at David Koma, Missoni and McQueen. (beautycounter)

Ulta Beauty is coming to NYC (Queens to be specific) and as a recent transfer to New York from suburbia, I can assure you that you’re in for a real treat. (Ulta PR)

UC San Diego scientist are in the process of testing an Acne Vaccine… teenagers everywhere – rejoice. (bellasugar)

Makeup artist Maribeth Madron tells us to step away from the tweezers. (nytimes)

Lindsey Wixson used to get made fun of her now trademark gap tooth smile…clearly didn’t know anything. (telegraph)