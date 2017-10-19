StyleCaster
Last-Minute Halloween Ideas That Only Require Makeup (Because It's Go Time)

Last-Minute Halloween Ideas That Only Require Makeup (Because It’s Go Time)

STYLECASTER | Easy Halloween Makeup Ideas
Photo: ImaxTree

Who are these people who spend weeks, if not months, prepping their Halloween costumes? While we kinda admire their commitment, we also find it a little baffling. We always seem to forget Halloween until it’s noon on October 31 and we still don’t have a freaking clue about what we’re going to wear that night.

Be it procrastination or just a last-minute decision to dress up, it seems like we’re always scrambling to put together a costume. But, hey, it’s actually an amazing opportunity to let our creativity shine! And when we pull off a pretty kick-ass costume with exactly zero dollars spent, well, it doesn’t get much better than that.

In an effort to help everyone out there who’s struggling to find a costume at the last minute (and, we’ll be honest, it’s for us, too), we’ve put together a list of Halloween ideas that only require eyeliner, red lipstick, or colored hairspray (and maybe some homemade felt ears or a flannel shirt). Most of us have at least eyeliner and red lipstick in our beauty bag, and colored hairspray probably won’t be sold out, so we’ve totally got this.

Originally published October 2014. Updated October 2017.

1 of 10
Last Minute Halloween Ideas that Only Require Makeup: Pin-Up Girl
Pin-Up Girl

Vamp up the pin-up girl look with bold eyeliner and a deep red lip.

Image via A Model's Secrets

Last Minute Halloween Ideas that Only Require Makeup: Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

It doesn't take much to be Taylor Swift for Halloween. Swipe on a red lip, a black cat eye, and any retro silhouette dress or high-waisted shorts you have in your closet, and you'll be T. Swift in no time.

Photo: John Shearer/LP5/Getty Images
Last Minute Halloween Ideas that Only Require Makeup: Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne

Grab some lavender hairspray, your liquid liner, and a bold lip to pull off Kelly Osbourne's signature look for Halloween.

Photo: Krista Kennell/Getty Images
Last Minute Halloween Ideas that Only Require Makeup: Kitty
A Kitty

Be the cat's meow with hardly any prep. No time to run out and get cat ears? Follow this tutorial on YouTube to make the ears out of your hair!

Photo: instagram / @champisoriginal
Last Minute Halloween Ideas that Only Require Makeup: Minnie Mouse
Minnie Mouse

This Minnie Mouse look will have you singing "Oh, Mickey, you're so fine, you're so fine you blow my mind..." all Halloween long.

Image via Makeup for Life

Last Minute Halloween Ideas that Only Require Makeup: Vampire
Vampire

Take a walk over to the creepy side with this vampire look. To really play things up, dust some light powder over your face for an undead look.

Photo: instagram / @calluslestrangers
Last Minute Halloween Ideas that Only Require Makeup: Queen of Hearts
Queen of Hearts

Use red lipstick to draw hearts around your eyes for a Queen of Hearts costume if you don't have any jewels on hand. Then finish it off with a bright red lip.

Photo: instagram / @beccathompson7
Last Minute Halloween Ideas that Only Require Makeup: Pop Art
Pop Art

Get creative with this Pop Art makeup. All you need is black eyeliner and red lipstick to make yourself a Lichtenstein masterpiece.

Photo: instagram / @jessicarose_makeup
Last Minute Halloween Ideas that Only Require Makeup: Mermaid
Mermaid

Are you a water baby? Try a few bright hues of colored hairspray to channel a mermaid.

Photo: instagram / @marioncameleon
Last Minute Halloween Ideas that Only Require Makeup: Rosie the Riveter
Rosie the Riveter

Rosie the Riveter, an oldie but goodie. Tie a red bandana around your hair and grab a flannel or chambray shirt!

Photo: Hero Images/Getty Images

