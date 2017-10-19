Last-Minute Halloween Ideas That Only Require Makeup (Because It’s Go Time)

Who are these people who spend weeks, if not months, prepping their Halloween costumes? While we kinda admire their commitment, we also find it a little baffling. We always seem to forget Halloween until it’s noon on October 31 and we still don’t have a freaking clue about what we’re going to wear that night.
Be it procrastination or just a last-minute decision to dress up, it seems like we’re always scrambling to put together a costume. But, hey, it’s actually an amazing opportunity to let our creativity shine! And when we pull off a pretty kick-ass costume with exactly zero dollars spent, well, it doesn’t get much better than that.
In an effort to help everyone out there who’s struggling to find a costume at the last minute (and, we’ll be honest, it’s for us, too), we’ve put together a list of Halloween ideas that only require eyeliner, red lipstick, or colored hairspray (and maybe some homemade felt ears or a flannel shirt). Most of us have at least eyeliner and red lipstick in our beauty bag, and colored hairspray probably won’t be sold out, so we’ve totally got this.
Originally published October 2014. Updated October 2017.
Pin-Up Girl
Vamp up the pin-up girl look with bold eyeliner and a deep red lip.
Image via A Model's Secrets
Taylor Swift
It doesn't take much to be Taylor Swift for Halloween. Swipe on a red lip, a black cat eye, and any retro silhouette dress or high-waisted shorts you have in your closet, and you'll be T. Swift in no time.
Photo:
John Shearer/LP5/Getty Images
Kelly Osbourne
Grab some lavender hairspray, your liquid liner, and a bold lip to pull off Kelly Osbourne's signature look for Halloween.
Photo:
Krista Kennell/Getty Images
A Kitty
Be the cat's meow with hardly any prep. No time to run out and get cat ears? Follow this tutorial on YouTube to make the ears out of your hair!
Photo:
instagram / @champisoriginal
Minnie Mouse
This Minnie Mouse look will have you singing "Oh, Mickey, you're so fine, you're so fine you blow my mind..." all Halloween long.
Image via Makeup for Life
Vampire
Take a walk over to the creepy side with this vampire look. To really play things up, dust some light powder over your face for an undead look.
Photo:
instagram / @calluslestrangers
Queen of Hearts
Use red lipstick to draw hearts around your eyes for a Queen of Hearts costume if you don't have any jewels on hand. Then finish it off with a bright red lip.
Photo:
instagram / @beccathompson7
Pop Art
Get creative with this Pop Art makeup. All you need is black eyeliner and red lipstick to make yourself a Lichtenstein masterpiece.
Photo:
instagram / @jessicarose_makeup
Mermaid
Are you a water baby? Try a few bright hues of colored hairspray to channel a mermaid.
Photo:
instagram / @marioncameleon
Rosie the Riveter
Rosie the Riveter, an oldie but goodie. Tie a red bandana around your hair and grab a flannel or chambray shirt!
Photo:
Hero Images/Getty Images