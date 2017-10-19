Last-Minute Halloween Ideas That Only Require Makeup (Because It’s Go Time)

Who are these people who spend weeks, if not months, prepping their Halloween costumes? While we kinda admire their commitment, we also find it a little baffling. We always seem to forget Halloween until it’s noon on October 31 and we still don’t have a freaking clue about what we’re going to wear that night.

Be it procrastination or just a last-minute decision to dress up, it seems like we’re always scrambling to put together a costume. But, hey, it’s actually an amazing opportunity to let our creativity shine! And when we pull off a pretty kick-ass costume with exactly zero dollars spent, well, it doesn’t get much better than that.

In an effort to help everyone out there who’s struggling to find a costume at the last minute (and, we’ll be honest, it’s for us, too), we’ve put together a list of Halloween ideas that only require eyeliner, red lipstick, or colored hairspray (and maybe some homemade felt ears or a flannel shirt). Most of us have at least eyeliner and red lipstick in our beauty bag, and colored hairspray probably won’t be sold out, so we’ve totally got this.

Originally published October 2014. Updated October 2017.