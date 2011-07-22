Minty Fresh Products to Help You Create an Urban Oasis

Ok, so there’s a heatwave happening and it’s so hot and humid and we can’t stop talking about it blah blah blah. Dwelling on these oppressive temperatures doesn’t really make things much better, but strategizing our makeup and beauty routine helps a bit.
Right now we’re loving products formulated with ingredients that are cooling and refreshing — think mint, cucumber, eucalyptus, citrus and aloe. Since hopping into an icy cold shower several times a day to beat the heat isn’t really a viable solution, hopefully our favorite hot weather beauty staples will provide some sweet relief!
Just looking at this electric blue hunk of soap could make you feel cooler. This amazing bar from Lush packs an intenseyet thoroughly enjoyable punch of peppermint with a touch of exfoliating sea salt. This is the perfect way to energize your morning shower or cool off after a long, hot, 103-degree day.
(Lush Ice Blue Soap, $5.95 for 3.5 oz, Lush)
This tried-and-true daily shampoo adds body without buildup, and thoroughly cleans your hair without stripping it of its vital natural oils. Peppermint and rosemary are an unexpected combination that smell and feel more refreshing instead of herbal.
(Aveda Rosemary Mint Shampoo, $10.50 for 8.5 fl. oz, Aveda)
This one goes out to all the gentleman out thereand to all the ladies who aren't afraid to try men's products. Eshu is a male skincare line out of Australia, where the climate is hot and so are the men. So, you can trust that they know what they're doing when it comes to looking good, especially in the middle of summer. Its scent of eucalyptus, citrus and mint smells incredibly refreshing, and its gentle formula takes great care of your skin.
(Eshu Skin Assist Face Wash, $18.50, Sephora)
We love tossing a few cucumber slices into our water bottles to keep our water tasting fresh and crisp. You'll get the same effect with this completely biodegradable, sulphate-free body wash. The cucumber and mint combination is as simple and as rejeuvenating as can be.
(The Body Shop Earth Lovers Cucumber and Mint Shower Gel, $10, The Body Shop)
While we're admittedly still obsessed with those spherical lip balms, (so round! so cute!) if you haven't checked out the rest of the eos products yet, you totally should. We particularly like this lightweight yet effective moisturizer that's formulated with cucumber and shea butter. Oat extract, antioxidants and vitamins C and E keep skin healthy and hydrated no matter the season.
(eos Active Care Refresh Hand and Body Lotion, $6.99, Target)
It's cool and tingly. It's glossy but not sticky. It plumps your lips and freshens your breath. Dear readers, this is exactly why Ultra Mentha Lip Shine is one of C.O. Bigelow's best-selling products.
(C.O. Bigelow Ultra Mentha Lip Shine, $7.50, bigelowapothecaries.com)
Heat, humidity and sweat got your entire face feeling like an oil slick? There's nothing like a good toner to help prevent excessive shine and buildup of impurities. Origins has made theirs with skin-clearing saw palmetto and cooling mint to simultaneously calm your skin and minimize your pores.
(Origins Zero Oil Pore Purifying Toner, $18.50, Origins)
Want to highlight your awesome summer tan (that you got safely with plenty of SPF, of course)? Hampton Sun's shimmer spray delivers a classy, tan-enhancing sheen as well as a cooling sensation in its mist. It's so much more glamorous than those little mini-fans you used to wear around your neck as a kid at summer camp.
(Hampton Sun Serious Shimmer Cooling Spray in Bronze, $32, Sephora)
This hydrating and renewing facial moisturizer is ultra-lightweight, so you don't have to skimp on proper skincare even when you're hot and sweaty. Rosewater, cucumber extract and medowfoam are a perfect summer blend for your face.
(Fresh Soy Face Cream, $38, Sephora)
Yep, we're bringing you back to your middle school sleepover days. To this day, we're still not sure if this infamous green clay masque is actually effective or nothowever, it sure does feel good to use it after an incredibly hot day. Now that we're grown-ups, we like to enjoy this masque with a real mint julep in hand, too.
(Queen Helene Mint Julep Mask, $4.70, drugstore.com)