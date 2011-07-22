Minty Fresh Products to Help You Create an Urban Oasis

Ok, so there’s a heatwave happening and it’s so hot and humid and we can’t stop talking about it blah blah blah. Dwelling on these oppressive temperatures doesn’t really make things much better, but strategizing our makeup and beauty routine helps a bit.

Right now we’re loving products formulated with ingredients that are cooling and refreshing — think mint, cucumber, eucalyptus, citrus and aloe. Since hopping into an icy cold shower several times a day to beat the heat isn’t really a viable solution, hopefully our favorite hot weather beauty staples will provide some sweet relief!